This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 64% of workers in Ireland earn less than the 'average' salary

Experts agree that the median average is a better indicator of typical salaries, so why do policymakers always focus on the mean average? writes Felim O’Rourke

By Felim O'Rourke Monday 1 Apr 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,540 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4562071
Felim O'Rourke

OUR TAXATION SYSTEM and welfare systems are unfairly weighted against low and middle income, working couples with children.

These same young working couples are the life-blood of our society and community, but they are often under severe financial pressure as they work hard in full-time jobs, while raising a family.

The child tax credit was removed from such couples in the 1980s recession and never restored. 

Those couples in full-time work have no access to free healthcare, for themselves or their children and face whopping childcare costs. For some of them after they pay out for childcare, they are left with less in their pocket that those on social welfare. 

Forming a recognised couple is a financial impediment as well, compared to those who claim to be living separately. 

As a person over 70, I get free travel, a free TV licence and free doctors visits – but it is young, working parents that need a break more than me. 

To top it off, if either person in this young couple is a public servant, they are also likely to be on lower pay than most of their colleagues due to the arrangement to cut pay for new recruits. 

So when you add it all up it does seem that working couples, on low to medium incomes, with children are treated pretty unfairly.

Did you ever wonder why?

I’m convinced that at least part of the reason is that the policy-makers (that is the politicians and the senior civil servants who advise them) are all in a completely different income bracket and  have no idea what life is like for the average worker. 

This is compounded by the fact that those policymakers also think that most workers are better off than they actually are, due to relying on misleading statistics on the average salary in Ireland. 

The median versus the mean

Policymakers rely on the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for their information on the average income of workers and the CSO publishes quarterly and annual releases on earnings and income for full and part-time workers.

These releases always focus on ‘mean average’ incomes and the most recent CSO Release Annual Earnings for 2017 says that the average earnings in 2017 were €37,646. 

You may recall from your school-learned maths, that the mean average is arrived at when you add up all the numbers and then divide the total by the number of numbers.

While the median average is the value that is slap bang in the middle of the list of numbers. 

Both averages have their uses, but in the case of salaries, it is generally acknowledged that the mean average doesn’t tell us what a typical worker earns, while the median average is a really good indicator. 

Take the following example. Five people work together in an office-based company in Cork city centre. Four of them earn €30k per year, but the manager earns €80k.

To get the mean average you divide the total, which is €200k by 5 and that gives €40k.

But would you say that €40k the typical salary of a worker in that workplace? The majority of workers in the business earn €30k and only one person earns more. 

The exact same anomaly is reproduced at national level. Very high earners drive up the mean average while the majority of full-time Irish workers earn less than the €37,646.

Typical salary

The median gives a better insight into what is a typical salary for an Irish worker is. 

The most recent information produced by the CSO which provides information on the median income is the Earnings Analysis using Administrative Data Sources (EAADS). Unfortunately, the most recent figures published are for 2014 so we will have to work with those. 

The EAADS data shows that mean average earnings of all workers in 2014 was  €668.88 per week which amounts to a salary of €34,782 over the 52 weeks of the year.

However, when you look at the median average income, the situation is quite different. The median income was €528.81 a week or  €27,456 per annum in 2014.

So in 2014, the mean average was 26% above the median average. 

The EAADS document also provides a graph showing the Distribution of Workers by Earnings Level for 2014. By analysing that graph we can calculate that about 64% of all workers earned less than the mean average income in 2014. 

On the same page as that graph, you can see that the CSO acknowledges that for salary distribution, the median is more useful than the mean – since high earners “positively skewed earnings distribution of employees in Ireland.”

“In such cases, median earnings (the middle earner in the economy or sector) may be a more reflective figure of the average earnings of employees in the economy or sector.”

Since it is so widely acknowledged that the median is a better indicator of typical salaries than the mean- then why do commentators and policymakers continue to focus on the mean average?

The most recent data released by the CSO indicates that the mean average income for all workers for 2017 was €37,646.

Assuming that the distribution is similar to 2014 when 64% of workers earned less than the mean average we can estimate that the typical worker in Ireland probably earned around €29,740 in 2017.

Considering that the CSO acknowledge that relying on the mean average for salaries skews the figures, perhaps they should at least publish both the median and the mean average incomes each year. 

Then at least the public, the media and policymakers could decide for themselves which average tells them what they need to know. 

Felim O’Rourke is an economist from Sligo with a particular interest in the impact of tax and welfare policy on ordinary workers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Felim O'Rourke

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should Ireland rejoin the Commonwealth?
    96,414  166
    2
    		Theresa May to make appearance on Eastenders in bid to win over Brexit doubters
    50,787  37
    3
    		Lynn Ruane: This Mother's Day, let's celebrate those mothers doing a tough job in challenging circumstances
    37,327  13
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin council has awarded 'last-mile delivery' contracts to reduce congestion in the city
    1,243  0
    2
    		Why it's time for Ireland's lawmakers to get a scoot on with e-scooters
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league final
    77,132  15
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    59,658  37
    3
    		Brilliant Mayo deliver first national title in 18 years with power-packed dismissal of Kerry
    44,794  81
    DailyEdge

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    DUBLIN
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    CORK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    LIMERICK
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford
    Aaron Gillane's incredible flicked goal lights up Division 1 final between Limerick and Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie