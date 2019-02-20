This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 'I joined the army out of love for Israel... but I was just playing the part of the British soldier'

‘At first, I hated shooting school children with rubber-coated bullets … but after a few months in Hebron, we would high-five each other every time we hit one’, writes Dean Issacharoff.

By Dean Issacharoff Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
10 minutes ago 434 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501709
Dean Issacharoff

Breaking the Silence is an organisation of Israeli veterans who speak out about the injustices of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. 

I COULDN’T STAND Breaking the Silence the first time I met one of them.

I was 19 years old when an Israeli veteran named Avner came to speak to my pre-army deferment programme.

The meeting took place during an intense year of physical training and ideological indoctrination that allowed us to ‘hit the ground running’ when our draft time came around.

Immediately after Avner finished speaking about his army experiences as a commander in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, I began to question his motives, unconsciously trying to steer the conversation away from an uncomfortable truth that I couldn’t digest.

I had no idea that eight years later, I would be in the same position as Avner, trying to speak to the public about the very same uncomfortable truth: the immoral reality of the occupation that I had taken part of as a soldier, first in a special infantry unit and later as a lieutenant during tours of duty in the West Bank and Operation Protective Edge in the Gaza Strip.

I joined the army out of love for my country. I felt that it was my turn to protect my people, just as my grandfather had done while fighting for independence against the British occupation of Mandatory Palestine.

My ideological drive to enlist into a special unit was further fueled by the stories I heard from my grandparents’ experiences as Holocaust survivors, which were a terrifying reminder of what might happen if we ever failed to protect ourselves.

I was ambitious, patriotic, and hoped to high heaven I would be accepted into a special unit and get to pull terrorists out of their beds at gunpoint.

It is hard to describe how proud I was to be accepted into the special unit of the Nahal Brigade.

Once enlisted, it took a year and three months to transform a team of idealistic teenagers into combat-ready fighters.

We marched endless nights, learning how to navigate geographical terrain, camouflage ourselves into our surroundings, and search and destroy Syrian tanks. Once we finished our training, we were sent to the South Hebron Hills in the West Bank.

There were no Syrian tanks to be found there, just Palestinians who we policed. Instead of camouflaged ambushes against enemy combatants, we set up checkpoints and searched Palestinian families; instead of navigating difficult terrain, we were sent to arrest Palestinian teenagers who threw stones.

After a few months of arrests and checkpoints with my team, I was sent to an officers’ course and graduated as a first lieutenant assigned to command a platoon of infantrymen in the segregated city of Hebron.

Although Hebron is no more violent or oppressive than the rest of the West Bank, it is special in that it is the only Palestinian city that has a settlement right in the city centre – 850 settlers living in a city of 230,000 Palestinians.

As a result of the settlement, and according to the Israeli Defence Forces policy of segregation, we were ordered to maintain ‘sterilised’ streets where Palestinians aren’t allowed to set foot.

The Palestinians who lived in houses on sterilised streets had their doors welded shut and were expected to find alternative ways to leave their homes.

I spent four months in Hebron until we were sent to Gaza. We boarded buses with our combat gear, knowing we were about to take part in a full-fledged ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Our instructions were simple: we were told that pamphlets had been distributed warning people to leave, and so we could assume that all innocent civilians had fled the area.

Therefore, we were told that we should shoot to kill anyone over the age of 15. Whether they were armed or not.

Sometimes I can still smell the burnt rotten carcasses of farm animals who were abandoned by their fleeing owners and caught under the rubble left by our armoured bulldozers. 

I finished my army service in 2015, and the last thing I wanted to do was deal with all that I had experienced. I thought I would travel the world and then start my studies – that was until I received a phone call that changed my life.

My little brother, then a soldier in the infantry, called to proudly announce that he too would be sent to serve on the segregated streets of Hebron, just as I had.

It was then that I realised that the occupation didn’t end with my army service – it has been the daily reality of millions of Palestinians and thousands of soldiers for more than 51 years now.

I knew that my little brother would go through the same process of moral degradation that we all go through as soldiers in the territories.

At first, I hated shooting school children with rubber-coated bullets when they threw stones at checkpoints. They were, after all, children. But after a few months in Hebron, we would high-five each other every time we hit one.

The sad truth is that soldiers want to hit the target, regardless of who it is or how old they are.

It was that phone call that led me to contact Breaking the Silence and speak openly about my army service for the first time in my life.

Looking back, I now realise I hadn’t been playing the part of the heroic freedom fighter, that my grandfather had been, when British soldiers invaded his home. I was playing the part of the British soldier.

Breaking our silence about our military service is our way to take responsibility for what we did – and fight to end the occupation.

We must prevent another generation of Israelis from being sent to harm Palestinians and another generation of Palestinians from growing up under the occupation without basic rights.

That is the only way to protect the right of both peoples to live in dignity.

Dean Issacharoff served in the Israeli army as an officer in the Nahal Brigade in Hebron and in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

He now works as the spokesperson for Breaking the Silence. Breaking the Silence partners with Trocaire in Ireland. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dean Issacharoff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot
    192,790  117
    2
    		'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam
    59,508  34
    3
    		'Why can't I find comfortable, sweat-resistant, appropriate sportsgear? I'm a woman'
    48,121  84
    Fora
    1
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    317  0
    2
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    38,737  18
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Champions League last-16
    37,360  40
    3
    		'There's been a few tears shed' - O'Brien hopes to play for Ireland after move
    24,933  82
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    10,661  1
    2
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    5,801  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,955  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie