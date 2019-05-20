This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 'The Farage approach would strip the heart from democracy'

The Brexit Party is leading the polls but has refused to publish a manifesto – that approach poses a threat to democracy, writes Matthew Murphy.

By Matthew Murphy Monday 20 May 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,096 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4635790
Matthew Murphy

WHATEVER YOUR FEELINGS on the man few will disagree that Nigel Farage is one of the most transformative politicians of his generation.

Operating on the fringe of British politics for years, he waged what often seemed like a one-man war on Britain’s membership of the European Union.

He, more than any other person, was responsible for reviving the Eurosceptic cause, pushing it back into mainstream conservative politics, a move which ultimately pressured David Cameron into calling the referendum that would precipitate his doom, in 2016.  

Similar to the way Donald Trump embraced his outsider status in the US Presidential election, the core of Farage’s appeal has always stemmed from his ability to avoid presenting himself as a conventional politician.

He has built a hugely successful political brand from his blokey, bombastic persona.

Rarely pictured without a pint in one hand and a cigarette in the other, the success of Farage and UKIP was almost entirely driven by the sheer force of his personality.

In a system where politicians have always maintained a healthy distance from their constituents, the convivial Farage seemed the sort of bloke you could meet in a pub in any provincial English village.

In truth though, it has always been quite hard to determine precisely what Farage stood for.

Sure, he was pro-Brexit, but what were his thoughts on university tuition fees or the future of the NHS for example?

Beyond vague, brash pronouncements on opting out of the NHS in favour of private insurance, he and his party, were virtually impossible to nail down on any topic that extended beyond the EU – a subject upon which his opinions were often equally nebulous.

To be fair to Farage, the British electorate knew for the most part what UKIP was about.

They were a single-issue party and in such circumstances did it really matter what a hypothetical Farage government proposed to do about esoteric issues like fox hunting? 

UKIP policy positions were vaguely developed at best but at least they went through the motions of setting out what they stood for.

The 2019 version of Nigel Farage, hardened by three years of what he has termed the ‘Brexit betrayal’ is an entirely different proposition.  His new Brexit Party has entirely eschewed the political norm. 

With just weeks to go before the European elections and polling at an impressive 34%, the party has resolutely refused to publish a manifesto.

When challenged on this on the BBC’s The Marr Show – Farage flew into a rage, before responding in a typically grandiose manner. “I never want to use the word manifesto again“, he seethed. 

He brashly announced that “the Brexit Party will never have a manifesto”.

Sadly, this sort of bluster has become the norm in Brexit Britain.

The strategy employed by many politicians is this – avoid offering any concrete solutions that you could be held to later, before proceeding to attack the Prime Minister, or the EU, depending on the prevailing mood of the week. 

After that move swiftly to condemn the lack of impartiality on the part of the  British media.  

It is in this frenzied, toxic atmosphere that the apocalyptic nature of Farage’s comments seems destined to fall on deaf ears.

The Farage approach would strip the heart from democracy.

It would remove rational debate from the political arena, reducing elections to nothing more than emotional reactions.

Rather than winning rational debates on policy, your success becomes entirely dependent on your ability to craft the more emotionally resonant narrative.

Instead of appealing to people by finding ways to make their lives better, you figure out which message is most likely to hit home and that message is almost always one of anger and one that needs a convenient scapegoat.

The kind of election pursued by Farage, therefore, is more akin to choosing the winner of X Factor than picking an MEP.

It is important to note just how centrally this strikes to the core of what democracy does.

Debate, that is devoid of policy, is absolutely poisonous to any form of effective governance.

When we remove genuine policies from the equation and ask people to vote purely on ‘gut instinct’ we destroy the feedback loop that makes democracy function as it removes the sort of information that a government needs to respond to the vote.

Sure, when a campaign like Farage’s, which is almost exclusively built around the narrative of the great ‘Brexit betrayal’, achieves 34% in an election poll, it is clear that many people are not happy with the direction that the country is going.

But it tells us virtually nothing beyond that.

Apart from Brexit – what do the people that voted for that party want? Which domestic problems would they prioritise? It is impossible to know where they stand on any of the other issues. 

Therein lies the danger of Farage’s new, responsibility-free politics.

It chips away at the core function of democratic elections when the people are asked to determine the future direction of the country – replacing it with a vote that registers nothing more than a nebulous, emotive response.

Worse still, it allows men like Farage the opportunity to use this hazy endorsement as a mandate for whatever suits their purposes on a given day. And that terrifies me. 

Matthew Murphy is a final year law student in Trinity College and is the Opinion Editor of the University Times. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Matthew Murphy
@Matt_Murphy15.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie