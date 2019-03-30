Opinion: It is time to stop paying people to spread hate

WE NEED TO have a conversation about free speech and no-platforming.

No-platforming is the idea of denying a ‘platform’ to a speaker deemed harmful or dangerous.

That platform could be a spot in a university debate, a newspaper column, a radio show, or a Twitter account.

In 2011 a society in Trinity College Dublin invited then-leader of the BNP to a debate, which resulted in student protest and that invite being rescinded.

The objections to such protests, tend to cite the value of free speech, critics argue that to deny a platform to a racist or a misogynist sets a dangerous precedent, that it is a slippery slope towards silencing those we disagree with.

Where is the line?

For many people, the question is where do we draw the line?

I would argue that there is a huge difference between topics that people merely disagree on and speech that causes material harm.

Harmful speakers include those that contribute to rape culture or transphobia and those who draw comparisons between migration and infestation.

These ideas are dehumanising and normalise violence, and they are also harmful in and of themselves.

We each have a personal idea of what constitutes right and wrong, who should be protected and who we should object to. So we each have to judge how much harm something does and where the line is.

Protests happen when a lot of people decide together that certain ideas are so harmful, or certain words so cruel, that we must organise ourselves to protest against the speaker in order to lessen their harm.

Free speech includes the right to protest.

Since Trump’s campaign and election in 2016, there has been an increase in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic violence in the USA.

Many scholars and commentators have drawn a link between the normalisation of anti-immigrant rhetoric and these increases in targeted violence.

The rise of the far right on YouTube and Twitter has been linked to the increasing radicalisation of white youth. So we have to critically examine that link between racist rhetoric and racist violence.

And we have to also look at the role of less overtly violent, but dehumanising, language feeding into this normalisation.

Does YouTube have a responsibility to de-platform users who promote racism?

Recently in New Zealand, a white supremacist killed 50 people in a mosque. He was reportedly radicalised online and he announced his plans for the attack on the site 8chan.

8chan provides a completely anonymous, uncensored, un-moderated platform for white supremacists to encourage the worst in each other without any accountability.

Thankfully common sense has prevailed and the authorities in Australia and New Zealand are now moving to block white supremacist-linked sites including 4chan and 8chan.

No platforming works

Every time no-platforming is suggested, the idea is rejected on the grounds that people are being silenced and that free speech is at risk, or that this is some kind of ‘liberal fascism’.

But by giving certain people a platform, we are actually amplifying their views.

We are also creating a space in which irrational hatred becomes normal, acceptable even, not just online but on TV and the radio too.

And these ‘provocateurs’ know that the more terrible they are, the more famous they will become.

The more extreme things they say the more money they make – be it from YouTube ad revenue or book deals.

The more outrageous the speech, the more clicks on the article. The more attention the article gets, the more profit and publicity generated for the paper.