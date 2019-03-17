This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: My generation has only known peace on this island, but I’m afraid that’s about to change

Brexit and the possibility of a resurrected border loom over us like a hammer ready to crush our fragile peace – and we aren’t prepared for the consequences., writes Emily Duffy.

By Emily Duffy Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 1:00 PM
25 minutes ago 1,686 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536794
Emily Duffy

DESPITE GROWING UP just 10 minutes drive from the border with Northern Ireland, I never felt its influence on my life in any major way.

As a millennial kid growing up in Monaghan, my big concerns were the same as most other teenagers in a hopeful ‘Celtic Tiger’ Ireland.

Unlike my folks, I could expect to go to college, get a decent job and travel freely without the expectation of violence or injustice.

I didn’t care who was Protestant or who was Catholic or whether someone was from the North or the South and I never needed to.

The ‘border’, in my mind wasn’t much more than an arbitrary line we drove over on our way to pick up cheaper heating oil, booze or clothes from Topshop.

I’d notice the signs turning from green to white, kilometres to miles, green and orange to red and blue – and then back again without much fuss.

I had just a few vague memories of trips to Newry or Armagh town as a kid before the Good Friday Agreement; the barbed wire and soldiers with guns leaning in the window of the car, my mother and grandad falling silent as we went through the checkpoint, the feeling of tension and oppression, the violence and anger in the air.

These aren’t pleasant memories, but they aren’t particularly traumatic ones either.

The traumatic stories were ones I heard from family; memories of the Monaghan bombing, friends killed and wounded, beatings, shops refusing to serve Catholics, raids at border checkpoints and many near misses with often merciless soldiers.

But mostly, the tales of ‘The Troubles’ my family told were laced with hints of nostalgia. Humour would be carefully woven through what were objectively miserable stories.

I’d feel grateful for the sacrifices that were made for the peaceful world I got to live in, never really connecting with the deep trauma that lay just beneath the surface of the people I loved.

It’s that sense of naive nostalgia felt by many young people along the border that frightens me now.

Brexit and the possibility of a resurrected border loom over us like a hammer ready to crush our fragile peace – and we aren’t prepared for the consequences.

The young people who are at Brexit’s mercy, have no living memory of the war or the violence and trauma that came before us. We don’t fully understand how precarious and precious our peace is or how high a price our parents and grandparents paid for it.  

But if the hard border comes, we’ll see armed police and maybe even soldiers on windy country back roads that we used to pass through freely.

Our cars will be searched, we’ll lose employment opportunities as trading routes are cut off and our town will once again dwindle into economic despair.

The border that was for so long invisible, will once again cast a long shadow over our lives.

The freedom to decide our own futures and to escape outdated identities like ‘Nationalist’ or ‘Unionist’, ‘Southerner’ or ‘Northerner’ will be taken from us. We will once again have to decide what side of the line we stand on.

Without the living memory of the trauma of war to immunise us, many will be sucked into a renewed violence that’s bred from despair, disempowerment, mistrust and paranoia.

We need to do everything in our power to stop any kind of border being erected because it is going to create the conditions for violence and division to flourish.

We’ve already seen letter bombs sent to London and car bombs in Derry in response to the mere threat of a hard border.

The values we’ve held dear since the Good Friday Agreement can only hold strong if the foundations are in place to bend us towards reconciliation, forgiveness, trust and faith in a shared and flourishing future.

Violence is only made possible when oppressive structures are sanctioned and upheld by those in power, but peace can blossom when we build the right structures to nurture and strengthen it.

As the people who’ll suffer through Brexit’s consequences, it’s time for us to make ourselves heard by decision makers in Ireland, north and south, the UK and the EU.

Our peace is not a bargaining chip and our freedom and hope for our future are not up for negotiation.

Already more than 73,000 people across the UK and Ireland have signed an open letter telling Theresa May to take our peace process off the negotiating table.

Will you add your name to our petition and publicly stand up for an Ireland of peace and hope rather than one of violence?  

Emily Duffy is the Deputy Director of Uplift, a people-powered campaigning community with more than 200,000 members across the island of Ireland. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emily Duffy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    72,558  0
    2
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    69,441  20
    3
    		An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    45,930  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    322  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    286  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    101,771  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    94,821  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    76,488  183
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    6,652  0
    2
    		14 Irish shows, movies, and documentaries to watch on Netflix over St Patrick's weekend
    5,388  2
    3
    		Poll: Are you arsed with St. Patrick's Day?
    4,077  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'
    OPINION
    Opinion: My generation has only known peace on this island, but I’m afraid that’s about to change
    Opinion: My generation has only known peace on this island, but I’m afraid that’s about to change
    The Irish For: The word Tory comes from the Irish word tóraí meaning a bandit or outlaw
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie