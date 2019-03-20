This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: Tech giants must be held responsible for publishing images of murder and child abuse

Google is pioneering self-driving cars and bringing the internet to remote parts of Africa via a network of giant balloons, yet somehow they cannot deal with snuff films or child abuse images, writes Diarmuid Pepper.

By Diarmuid Pepper Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 7:00 AM
9 minutes ago 364 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4549982
Diarmuid Pepper

BRENTON TARRANT’S SHOOTING spree in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand was shocking for many reasons.

Just one of the many horrific aspects of this mass murder was the fact that he live-streamed it. 

Tarrant knew that this video would be widely shared, it was easy for him to ensure that it would because he was a member of an infamous internet site called 8chan (or infinitychan) which hosted a forum for people to share “politically incorrect” views. 

So before the shooting spree, Tarrant posted a link of his live-stream to 8chan, knowing that the community of extremists would spread the video far and wide. The members of the forum applauded his actions with Nazi memes.

Tarrant was able to count on this internet subculture to disseminate his racist murder campaign – but he was also able to rely on Google. 

Tech giants shirk responsibility

For too long, the internet giant has been shirking its responsibilities.

Alphabet is Google’s parent company and, as of last year, it was valued at $740 billion. 

Google is pioneering self-driving cars and bringing the internet to remote parts of Sub-Saharan Africa via a network of giant balloons.

It has one of the most sophisticated algorithms imaginable. 

Yet somehow, the global tech giant cannot deal with snuff films or child abuse images. 

Google also owns YouTube and that site was awash with videos of Tarrant’s attack.

Buzzfeed journalist Ryan Mac documented Google and Facebook’s response to the video. He found that it took YouTube more than two hours to take down a video he had reported after it was gaining a lot of traction online. 

Facebook also declined to comment on how long it took them to take down Tarrant’s live-stream. 

Reddit describes itself as “the front page of the internet”, but its only action in the aftermath of the Christchurch shooting spree has been to ban internet groups called ‘r/watchpeopledie’ and ‘r/gore’, where users routinely uploaded videos and images showing real people being tortured and killed. 

Of course, Reddit has a user policy that prohibits sharing such images and videos but for years they have failed to close these popular forums because they drive traffic to the site, which in turn drives profits. 

Alison Parker

Given the scale of the Christchurch mass murders it is likely that the victim’s families will be treated somewhat better than Alison Parker’s family has been treated by Google.

Alison Parker was a journalist in the US who was conducting a routine interview when she and her cameraman were shot dead. The gunman, Vester Lee Flanagan, was a former employee of the media company that Parker worked for. 

Flanagan filmed Parker’s final moments and posted them to social media sites. Alison Parker’s father, Andy Parker, has vowed to never watch the footage of his daughter’s final moments, but Google is making that difficult for the mourning dad. 

Andy Parker wants all search results that show his daughter’s death, but Google has told him that he needs to report the videos himself

Said Andy Parker:

Imagine a human being, someone saying, ‘You have to watch a video of your daughter’s murder and tell us why we should take this down.’

He is calling for Google and Facebook to be held accountable for their content in the same way that news platforms are. 

Parker is now rallying political support. He wants Congress in America to move to introduce legislation to force the internet platforms to regulate their content. 

Google profits from my daughter’s death and I won’t accept it.

All Parker wants is for tech companies like Google and Facebook to be treated like any other publisher – but it is a call that Facebook has long resisted. 

Facebook are publishers

Forty-five percent of Americans get their news from Facebook but despite this, Facebook insists it is a ‘tech platform’, and not a publisher or media company.

In the UK, Facebook has been exposed for its gross ineptitude as regards child abuse images. 

In 2017, the BBC reported 100 child abuse images to Facebook, but 82 of these images remained on the social media site after the reports. 

It’s a shocking indictment of Facebook that it took down less than a fifth of these images that were reported to them, but worse was to come. 

When the BBC contacted Facebook to query why the images were still published on the sitem, Facebook cancelled a planned interview with the broadcaster and instead reported the journalists involved to the police

“It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation,” said Facebook, referring to the communication it  received from the BBC. 

Damian Collins MP, head of the Commons Media Committee, said that Facebook’s actions were “disturbing” and the move to involve the police on journalists highlighting that was “extraordinary”.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said:

Facebook’s failure to remove illegal content from its website is appalling.

Drop the hammer

These tech sites mine our data and our privacy for billions of dollars and they have cash revenues rivalling many countries.

It is time for governments around the world to look at introducing legislation that punishes those sites that continue to publish illegal content of a graphic nature, be it images of torture, murder or child abuse. 

Internet platforms are publishing this vile content and they have had years now, in which to get their house in order.

It is time, in the words of Andy Parker, to “drop the hammer” on them.

Diarmuid Pepper is a freelance journalist formerly a teacher of philosophy and religious studies 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    118,424  100
    2
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    91,253  39
    3
    		More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement
    80,745  54
    Fora
    1
    		With Brexit (seemingly) days away, UK firm Paysafe secured e-money approval in Ireland
    157  0
    2
    		UK chain Leon spotted a third Dublin restaurant location – but is in no rush to open it
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm
    91,123  22
    2
    		Dublin ace forward undergoes surgery for fractured jaw following clash with Tyrone keeper
    49,183  89
    3
    		Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    27,297  75
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    8,631  7
    2
    		Megan Barton Hanson called Love Island bosses 'amazing' for showing her support... it's The Dredge
    7,125  0
    3
    		'There were some signs early on': Amy Schumer has discussed her husband's autism
    7,058  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    Man jailed for animal cruelty days before his son died moves to appeal his three-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    DUBLIN
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    Woman who stole over €40,000 from former GP she was caring for jailed for two years
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    CORK
    Man (40s) dies after motorcycle collides with car in Co Cork
    Man (40s) dies after motorcycle collides with car in Co Cork
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    Galway secure league semi-final berth, while Rebel revival keeps Cork in the hunt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie