This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbon taxes won’t stop climate change – we need more radical action

Fossil fuels are already taxed to the hilt and people haven’t moved to electric vehicles for one simple reason – they cannot afford to, writes Brian O’Boyle.

By Brian O'Boyle Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,915 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4551934
Brian O'Boyle

ON MARCH 15 thousands of school children took to the streets in a magnificent expression of environmental solidarity.

Inspired by the example of Swedish school girl, Greta Thunberg, they organised demonstrations around the country to protest against the government’s inaction on climate change.

Leo Varadkar claimed to support the protests, but he was busy meeting the world’s biggest climate denier as they were taking place.

Donald Trump’s administration has pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and consistently proclaims the virtues of coal.

Fine Gael are better at covering their tracks than Trump but they are almost as reckless in terms of the environment.

They have cut subventions to public transport, allowed the dairy herd to increase by 400,000 and issued new licences for oil and gas exploration.

This has made Ireland one of the worst emitters in Europe, as judged by the Climate Change Performance Index.

Now the government want to move the cost of climate change onto ordinary people – using cover from the Citizens Assembly.

Last year, the Citizens Assembly met with the aim of making Ireland a leader in tackling climate change. Their report contained 13 proposals, including more extensive cycling lanes, increasing forestry cover and expanding organic farming.

The Assembly also recommended increasing taxes on carbon, although this proposal won the least support from members who wanted the poorest 400,000 families exempted from the tax and all monies ring-fenced for climate initiatives.

On foot of this report, the government set up a Dail Committee on Climate Action which is due to report in the coming weeks.

All the indications are that a carbon tax will be their central recommendation, in what will be a regressive step in the fight against climate change.

The Case Against Carbon Taxes
The primary case against carbon taxes is that they don’t deliver anything like the reductions in Co2 emissions that we need.

Recent research by the International Panel on Climate Change estimated that to avoid the dangerous tipping point of anything beyond a 1.5% increase in global temperatures, we need to reduce Co2 emissions by 45% in the next decade and to zero by 2050.

This is an enormous task that requires a lead by the world’s governments in setting legally enforceable limits on corporations responsible for most of the emissions.

It also needs the government to tax corporate profits to fund a major investment in renewable technology.

In contrast, carbon taxes are socially regressive measures that target the consumption of individuals.

If people continue to burn fossil fuels as prices increase, emissions won’t fall even as governments take more money from people.

To make matters worse, petroleum products are defined as inelastic by economists, meaning that individuals tend to stick with them regardless of their prices.

This is because they are essential for everyday living and hard to replace with alternatives.

Hard pressed families are no less worried about climate change than anyone else, but it is very expensive to buy an electric car or to retrofit a house meaning that for many peoples these ‘options’ are really not options at all. 

Motorists currently pay 90 cent tax on a €1.50 litre of petrol. So fossil fuels are already very highly taxed but so far that hasn’t encouraged many people to switch their cars.
That is because most people simply can’t afford an expensive, new electric vehicle. 

The government are so certain of the revenue from petrol, that they lump it in with cigarettes and alcohol as ‘old reliables’ come budget time.

The major oil and gas companies are equally sure that these taxes don’t work.

A leaked report from Exxon Mobile estimated that an effective carbon tax would have to increase the cost of petrol by 300%, equivalent to €4.60 a litre.

The ESRI has calculated that an effective tax would add €1,500 to every person in the country or up to €2,350 if agricultural emissions are not tackled.

It is for this reason that companies like Exxon publicly support carbon taxes, while back in 2014 they privately reassured their shareholders that “world climate policies are highly unlikely to stop it from producing and selling fossil fuels in the near future”.

International evidence

The academic evidence also suggests that carbon taxes are not hugely effective. 

Norway is often held up as a pioneer in carbon taxes, but a study by Bruvoll and Larsen showed that in the decade after they were introduced, carbon taxes were responsible for a 1.5% reduction for onshore emissions and 2.3% overall – nowhere near enough.

British Columbia is another example put forward by carbon tax enthusiasts, but according to Food and Water Watch, overall reductions were between 1-2% with most of this down to the impact of the recession.

Other studies have been more positive, but even then the reductions are estimated to be in the range of between 5% – 9%. That is nowhere near enough.

Besides their relative ineffectiveness, the other key factor in the adoption of carbon taxes is the fact that they shift responsibility away from the major corporate polluters and onto consumers.

The problem with this is that just 100 global corporations are responsible for 71% of all emissions through the products they place onto the market.

Consumers can only choose what these corporations produce – and if big business continues to find it profitable to use oil and plastics then consumers will be stuck buying them.

Here at home, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland households’ account for 15% of all emissions while agriculture is responsible for 32%. 

The SEAI found that using renewable energy for heat, electricity and transport reduced emissions by 4.2 million tonnes of CO2. That is the equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 1.4 million cars. 

But it is also equivalent to just one-fifth of agricultural emissions of greenhouse gases.

Despite this, the government are committed to increasing the dairy herd by 22% over the next decade and have resisted calls for major investment in public transport.

Fine Gael has also blocked a People Before Profit bill, to leave remaining fossil fuels in the ground.

At the same time as they issued licences for exploration in places like the Porcupine Basin off the west coast.

This shows the hypocrisy behind the government’s imposition of carbon taxes.

They have no interest in taking on their friends in the corporate sector but want to use the carbon tax as a way to cover their tracks.

Recent riots in France shows that carbon taxes risk alienating working people at a time when we need them on board.

To really tackle climate change, while protecting the poorest and most vulnerable in society, we need: 

  • Major investment in renewable energy
  • Massive investment in public transport to make all journey’s free.
  • Investment to shift agriculture away from dairy towards forestry.
  • Public housing to reduce commuter times in private transport.
  • A government scheme to retrofit houses.
  • No more licenses issued for fossil fuel exploration.
  • Move to a carbon neutral economy by 2035 through legally binding emission limits. 

Brian O’ Boyle is an economist with People Before Profit.

He holds a PhD in economics from the National University of Ireland, Galway and is currently working on a book about how Ireland is a tax haven. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brian O'Boyle

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Embarrassing, stupid and sexist': German cycling ad criticised for featuring model in underwear
    90,645  110
    2
    		Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    89,606  27
    3
    		Coveney says Ireland 'will try to find a way' to bring Lisa Smith home
    66,693  154
    Fora
    1
    		Jobs platform Rezoomo has raised €550,000 as it gears up for a UK launch
    527  0
    2
    		Poll: Is the EU right to ignore America's call for a Huawei ban?
    249  0
    3
    		Pearse Lyons Distillery won approval for a gin and whiskey school in Dublin's Liberties
    47  0
    The42
    1
    		Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics
    53,601  20
    2
    		O'Gara ‘ready to sign’ with Les Bleus for World Cup — French report
    35,435  30
    3
    		Cardiff to claim €23 million Emiliano Sala transfer 'null and void' - report
    32,534  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    27,835  6
    2
    		So, it turns out Mel B and Geri Halliwell rode during Spice Mania... it's The Dredge
    10,181  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    6,087  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    FAI
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    John Delaney controversy threatens to overshadow crucial qualifier and more Ireland-Georgia talking points
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie