This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He passionately wanted to improve things for children in care': A tribute to Shane Griffin

Linda Hayden pays tribute to her friend, activist Shane Griffin, who passed away suddenly on December 31.

By Linda Hayden Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 12,786 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4951871
Linda Hayden Linda Hayden is the founder of AASVI and a Kildare South Social Democrats candidate

ON THE MORNING of the last day of 2019, Ireland lost an important voice.

It lost a voice that gave voices to vulnerable children, it lost a voice that gave voices to adults who had trauma inflicted on them by a broken system, it lost a voice that was telling us where we had gone wrong and what we needed to do to fix it.  It lost a voice that was shouting as loud as it could; but did not feel listened to.  

Shane Griffin was a man who had seen it all when it came to the care system in Ireland. 

Placed in care for the first time aged nearly seven, Shane went on to have over twenty different placements in foster homes and residential care facilities. 

He experienced abuse in the form of physical and sexual violence while in the system.

Most people would not be able to deal with the trauma of the kind that Shane experienced in care, it would have broken them.

But Shane was not most people.

Instead of going down the route of further trauma, dysfunction and addiction, which happens to so many, Shane decided instead to use his experiences to ensure that the system worked, and that no more children would become a victim of it. 

Determined to help others

Shane had a passion for improving circumstances for children within the care system, and for ensuring correct supports were in place for those leaving care.

In relation to his own life, he was trying to piece together the details of his time in care, meeting regularly with Tusla to uncover more information.

He worked with the Care Leavers’ Network and joined the Social Democrats this year, with a view to making a difference somehow.

Shane was inspirational in his way of speaking, critical and challenging of various ministers for Health and Children and Youth Affairs, and went out of his way to help vulnerable young people.

In fact, only four days before he died, Shane was aiding a young homeless care leaver, giving advice and resources to somebody who was in dire straits over the Christmas season. 

He spoke at seminars, came to town hall meetings, asked relevant questions and put young people within the care system, and those who had experienced trauma as a result of it at the forefront of people’s minds.

Shane was tireless and relentless, and managed all this while being a good father and running his own landscaping business.  

Never bitter

You’d think that given his experiences that he would be bitter or angry, but anybody who knew him would attest that Shane was the most positive and enlightened man you could meet. 

He often sent self-deprecating thank you notes to people who gave him a platform, support or who interviewed him, grateful for the opportunity to have a voice and feel listened to. 

His sense of humour and sweet nature meant he endeared himself to nearly everybody he met, however when he had something to say about the issues within the system, he was fastidious in his message.

Shane insisted there could be nobody left behind, and believed that supports should be given with early intervention to ensure that families don’t get broken up in the first place, so children aren’t put into care unnecessarily.

When Shane joined the Social Democrats in 2019, he did so because he believed that a social democracy, where the most vulnerable in society are protected, was the way that Ireland needed to move forward. 

He bore the scars of his childhood

Despite everything he did, Shane did suffer. 

He spoke openly about his mental health and the PTSD he had as a result of multiple and complex traumas he suffered at the hands of a system that was supposed to protect him and others. 

He often spoke of the hills he had left to climb and was looking at new therapies and treatments, all of which seemed out of reach to him due to their prohibitive cost.

Related Read

26.02.17 "We call this residential care, I call it institutionalisation of trauma": Group calls for better child protection

Once again, there were no systems in place to help him, and eventually the hills became too big. 

What he wanted was on-going care and therapy for those traumatised by the system, right up to adulthood. 

He wanted early intervention so that vulnerable children and youths don’t fall into the gaping holes that exist within the areas of child protection.

He wanted Care Leavers to be protected and supported, but most of all he wanted no child to suffer as he had. 

We all have a responsibility now to carry on his work.

Ireland has lost a voice; we must ensure that the legacy of that voice lives on.

RIP Shane. 

We have set up this fund to help his family with funeral costs and to build a bit of a fund to support his daughter Haley-Ann. If you can give what you can all donations are greatly appreciated. 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/shane-griffin-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Linda Hayden is the founder of AASVI and Shane Griffin’s colleague in the Kildare South branch of the Social Democrats.

 If you need to talk, contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
  • National Suicide Helpline 1800 247 247 – (suicide prevention, self-harm, bereavement)
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie – (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

 

VOICES LOGO

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Linda Hayden  / Linda Hayden is the founder of AASVI and a Kildare South Social Democrats candidate
@LindaHSocDems

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie