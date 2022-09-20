Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 20 September 2022
Money Diaries: Have you curbed your spending - would you like to keep a diary for us?

As we face the cost of living crisis, we’d like you to keep a Money Diary to let us know how your spending and savings are changing.

By TheJournal.ie reader Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 8:00 PM
45 minutes ago 2,489 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5870446
TheJournal.ie reader

THE COST OF living is going up. Everywhere you turn there is talk of rising energy costs and warnings of a tough winter ahead. We’re advised to watch how much energy we use, but how do we manage our money through all of this?

Readers here at The Journal will be familiar with our popular How I Spend My Money series that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Over the years, the series has chronicled the lives and financial ups and downs of hundreds of readers. More recently, the Money Diaries also reflected how life (and often incomes) had changed for everyone during the pandemic.

Ahead of this winter of financial challenges, we are asking readers to get in touch and write a Money Diary to help us build a picture of life in the coming months.

moneydiaries-banner-950x170v3

Would my diary be of interest?

Absolutely. Everyone is in a different place when it comes to money. Incomes differ, outgoings too. Those on low incomes will be hoping that Budget 2023 next week offers something for them.

People have different approaches to finances. For instance, are you a good saver, or does money burn a hole in your pocket? Can you afford a pension? What about mortgages, are you confident you could qualify for one, are you meeting your mortgage payments?

If none of the above even seem remotely possible right now, then we also want to hear from you. It’s not an easy time and we get that, so you might just feel like saying ‘I can’t make ends meet’ and that’s ok too.

How does it work?

Over the course of a week, we ask you, our readers, to keep a record of how much you earn, what you save if anything, and what you spend your money on.

Send a message of interest to money@thejournal.ie and we will send back a diary template.

Our Money Diaries readers also love to hear about your day, what kind of routine you have, what you had for dinner – all of it. Woven into that is a note through the day about how much you spent on groceries, incidentals and other expenses.

Readers often get helpful information and tips from reading the diaries, so include details about Revolut vaults or other handy savings tips you might have.

What next?

If you’re interested in keeping a diary for a week, send an email to money@thejournal.ie and we’ll get in touch. We would love to hear from you.

Making a difference

