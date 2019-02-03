This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How I Spend My Money: A call centre worker living in Navan on €29,600 saving a €4,000 rent deposit to move to Dublin

Her medical expenses account for a large amount of her spending.

By TheJournal.ie reader Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 8:01 PM
45 minutes ago 5,871 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4474461

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that runs on Wednesdays and Sundays and looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, how much they save, if anything, and what they spend their money on over the course of one week. Want to take part? Details on how to do it are at the bottom of the piece.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes.  

On Wednesday, an Irish engineer on €62,000 living in Canada talked about his experiences living abroad. Today, a call centre employee living in Meath walked us through her week, which involved some costly medical expenses. 

MoneyDiaries-Banner-950x170v3

Occupation: Customer Advisor in a call centre
Age: 25
Location: Navan (living with my partner and commuting to Dublin)
Salary: €29,600
Monthly pay (net): €1,850

Monthly expenses
Rent: €300 (€600 split with partner)
Household bills: Gas and electricity (€40) 
Transport: Petrol (€200), car loan (€230), car insurance (€160)
Phone bill: €20
Health insurance: €0 (work pays for it)
Groceries: €80
Gym membership: €0 (we have a gym in work)
Subscriptions: None
Broadband: We hotspot using our phones
Pension: €55 (work pays €55 too)

I’ve been working in the call centre for the past three years. Myself and my partner are currently trying to save for a deposit for a mortgage – or a deposit to rent in Dublin.

My partner starts a new job near UCD in March, so it looks like we’ll have to save about €4,000 for a rent deposit in order to move back to Dublin. We rent a studio apartment now in Navan. It’s absolutely tiny and very, very old, but it works for us.

***

Monday

6:40am – Alarm goes off and I’m standing at the car by 7:05am scraping ice off the windscreen. I’m on the road at 7:10am to begin my commute, which takes between 40-60 minutes.

8:00am – By now, I’m at my desk with the headset on – the callers start coming in.

9:00am – I shouldn’t have left it so long to get breakfast! I get a fry at work for €2.

1:00pm – Lunch is pasta I made the night before.

2:30pm – My afternoon break is a cup of tea from the break room and a Nutri-Grain bar (€1.10) from the vending machine.

4:30pm – I clock off and I’m in my car ahead of the traffic.

5:30pm – I’m home and making dinner, do the laundry and put away the dried clothes.

Today’s total: €3.10

Tuesday

7:10am – I get in the car and the petrol tank is nearly empty. I stop at Applegreen on the way to work and fill up – it costs €45 for a tank.

8:00am – I arrive at my desk (barely on time) and work begins straightaway.

9:10am – I heat up overnight oats and have them at my desk.

1:00pm – Lunch is some of the rice and veg that I made the night before.

3:00pm – I get tea for free on my break and browse places for rent on Daft.ie. The cheapest I can find is €1,340. It’s more than double what we pay now, but it doesn’t surprise me.

4:30pm – I clock out and drive home.

5:30pm – I’ve got therapy tonight – I normally go twice a month. I do cognitive behavioural therapy for an hour as I’ve been feeling anxious lately. It costs €50 and VHI doesn’t cover it. The session goes well.

10:00pm – Bedtime.

Today’s total: €95

Wednesday

8:30am – I’ve got a lie-in today. I’m off work to go to the doctors to check my meds. She asks me why it has been nine months since my last check up – it’s because it’s too expensive. I pay €55 for the GP consultation. I’m envious of people with medical cards. We book a blood test for the morning. I send a claim using Snap and Send to VHI – it means I’ll get €35 back next week. Meds cost €14 in the chemist and my GP asks me to come back in two weeks.

11:00am – I arrive into work.

1:00pm – My lunch is soup and bread that I brought in.

2:30pm – For my afternoon break, I go out for a walk and have tea when I come back.

4:30pm – I clock off on time and start to make my way home.

5:30pm – Once I’m home, I start making lunch for work tomorrow.

7:00pm – I’ve got my paint for pleasure class tonight. I love these classes! I pay €20 for two hours and it’s well worth it.

10:00pm – Bedtime.

Today’s total: €89

Thursday

9:30am – I walk to the GP’s office for the routine blood test, which costs €30. Not so sure if I’ll get anything back from VHI.

11:30am – I’m on the road to work.

4:30pm – Work was the same as ever. I spent €0 as I brought in all my own food.

6:00pm – I do a shop in Aldi, which comes to €14.57.

8:00pm – My partner and I watch a DVD and chill out for the evening.

11:00pm – Bedtime.

Related Read

30.01.19 How I Spend My Money: An Irish engineer in Toronto on €62,000 looking to put down roots and buy a house

Today’s total: €44.57

Friday

7:10am – In the car and driving to work.

1:00pm – Lunch is potatoes and veggie burgers that I made last night.

4:30pm – I finish work and hang around for a while.

6:00pm – I go to the cinema with my partner. My ticket costs €13 and €9.50 for food. The movie was great! I send my partner the money using the AIB mobile app.

10:30pm – Bedtime.

Today’s total: €22.50

Saturday

10:00am – We go out for a walk and get breakfast in the town. It’s €8 for mine.

1:00pm – I start sorting laundry and then read my book for a while – my partner plays guitar.

2:00pm – The motor tax is due on the car, so I pay €290 for a year.

5:00pm – We cook dinner at home and watch a DVD in the evening.

11:30 pm – Bedtime

Today’s total: €298

Sunday

9:00am – We each go to our parents’ houses for the day.

4:00pm – We do a little food shop in Aldi (€7.50).

7:00pm – I make my lunch for Monday.

Today’s total: €7.50

Weekly subtotal: €567.67

What I’ve learned:

  • My living expenses are relatively low at the minute – I keep tabs on outgoings so I know where every cent is going. I’ll try to put more away in future at the end of each month.
  • The car costs a lot, but I won’t give it up. I only started driving last year as public transport to Dublin from where I live is about €20 per day and there’s no public transport to my mam’s house.
  • Looking back, it’s clear that health services are expensive – especially mental health. I really wish these supports were free, but they’re pricey and I can’t help but feel it’s a classist system. Only those who can afford therapy and healthcare get it, forgetting those in the middle.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week. If you’re interested send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. 

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie reader

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Maroon 5 are playing the Super Bowl halftime show - and a lot of people aren't one bit happy
    43,093  50
    2
    		Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    40,880  93
    3
    		'Bring it on' - Former RTÉ reporter Damien Tiernan hits out at Montrose bosses over regional coverage
    38,722  39
    Fora
    1
    		Europe's aviation boom is nowhere near over - for the big airlines at least
    209  0
    2
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    82,007  273
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    69,337  31
    3
    		'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    42,067  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Making the most of a Manchester mini-break before Brexit goes to shite
    3,336  3
    2
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    2,477  3
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sally Foran (Irish Beauty Fairy)
    2,005  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    'You wouldn't tell a child they couldn't have chemo, but our son is being denied the medication he needs'
    Varadkar confirms that children's hospital review WILL be able to find individuals accountable
    GARDAí
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie