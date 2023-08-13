Opinion The rights of disabled people should be embedded with sustainable development plans

Claire Kenny joined Independent Living Movement Ireland in January 2021 as policy assistant. As a very proud disabled woman who has faced some of the barriers encountered by many disabled people, Claire believes it is fundamentally important that disabled people are involved in a meaningful, authentic way in all facets of society and that their contributions are valued, and their rights respected.

UNTIL RECENTLY, DISCUSSIONS about sustainable development seldom included disabled people. Inclusivity goes beyond physical access; attitudinal and long-held societal beliefs are significant barriers we face as disabled people.

In Irish society, when we, as disabled people, are given a rare platform, we are often asked about our impairments, the limitations they impose, the lack of services, and the obstacles to our participation.

Our lives are not defined solely by our impairments; we have complex identities shaped by ethnicity, class, gender, sexual identity, family status, and more. We live full and active lives, yet we are continually subjected to tired tropes: the tragic disabled person or the inspirational hero who overcame their impairment. We are often exploited for charity, but our rightful place as equal members of society, who should be consulted on all issues we face, is often overlooked.

Positive change

Thankfully, positive changes are underway. Disabled people are now organising collectively through Disabled Persons Organisations (DPOs), creating autonomous spaces where we address human rights and equality issues. In discussions surrounding sustainable development goals, our voices are finally being heard.

As a disabled woman with a background in science, my passion for sustainability and resource allocation has always been strong, not just for the present, but to meet future needs.

Since joining Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI), a national cross-impairment DPO, I have consistently seen the interconnectedness between our lives and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is essential that disabled people’s rights, as human beings and global citizens, are firmly embedded in all the SDGs, many of which directly align with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The potential impact of fully realising the SDGs on the lives of disabled people is profound. Let’s take a closer look at a few examples:

No poverty: Ireland has the highest percentage of disabled people at risk of poverty in Western Europe.

Quality education: Many disabled adults still rely on segregated “day centres” instead of participating in inclusive adult and community education.

Gender equality: Disabled women and girls face multiple forms of discrimination in education, employment, healthcare services, and access to reproductive healthcare.

Affordable and clean energy: Many disabled people experience higher fuel bills and living costs.

Decent work: Ireland has one of the lowest employment rates for disabled people in Europe.

Reduced inequalities: Disabled people seek more information on equality cases than any other group in Ireland, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

The sustainable development goal aiming for sustainable cities and communities is particularly crucial for disabled individuals. An accessible, inclusive public transport system is vital for our participation in towns and cities. While we are all encouraged to promote active mobility and reduce reliance on cars, some experimental measures are implemented without considering earlier objections to their design or consulting representative DPOs, as required by the State’s commitments to the UNCRPD.

Forgotten

Unfortunately, these decisions are having unintended negative consequences on the lives of disabled people. Hard-fought gains in pedestrian areas and parking spaces are being eroded. Temporary changes made during Covid-19 are becoming permanent, denying us access to our towns and cities due to pavement restrictions for unregulated external dining.

Instead, we should wholly pedestrianise these spaces to genuinely include everyone.

Disabled parking spaces are relocated without explanation, and floating bus stops hinder the safe access of disabled and mobility-limited people to public transport.

Alamy Stock Photo A floating bus stop. Alamy Stock Photo

The promotion of “shared spaces” directly impacts our ability to participate freely in society. These are just a few examples of how the mobility of tens of thousands of disabled and older people is restricted throughout Ireland.

At the core of the SDGs is “Leave no one behind.” Despite Ireland’s commitments to these goals, both nationally and internationally, many disabled people, including myself, are struggling and being left behind.

As we presented our progress to the SDG High-Level Political Forum (HPLF) in New York recently, we highlighted how crucial it is to recognise that achieving the SDGs requires the active inclusion of disabled people’s voices in the conversation. If Ireland is genuinely committed to “leaving no one behind,” we must be included in decisions that directly impact our lives: “nothing about us, without us.”

Claire Kenny is a policy assistant with Independent Living Movement Ireland.