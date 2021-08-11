Batches of Nestlé Milkybar and Nuii ice creams recalled over presence of unauthorised pesticide

CERTAIN BATCHES OF Nestlé Milkybar mini multipack ice cream and Nuii salted caramel ice cream are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

The pesticide ethylene oxide is present in the batch of food additive locust bean gum (E410) used in their production.

Locust bean gum (E410) is an approved food additive in the EU and is used as a thickener and stabiliser in a broad range of food products.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU. However, it’s approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

Although the consumption of the contaminated products doesn’t pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

“Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised,” the FSAI says.

The implicated batches of the Nestlé Milkybar mini multipack ice cream and Nuii salted caramel ice cream products are as follows:

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this evening.