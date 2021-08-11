#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 11 August 2021
Advertisement

Batches of Nestlé Milkybar and Nuii ice creams recalled over presence of unauthorised pesticide

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,797 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520606

CERTAIN BATCHES OF Nestlé Milkybar mini multipack ice cream and Nuii salted caramel ice cream are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide. 

Milkybar Ice cream Source: FSAI

Nuii Salted Caramel Ice cream Source: FSAI

The pesticide ethylene oxide is present in the batch of food additive locust bean gum (E410) used in their production. 

Locust bean gum (E410) is an approved food additive in the EU and is used as a thickener and stabiliser in a broad range of food products. 

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU. However, it’s approved for use by other countries outside the EU. 

Although the consumption of the contaminated products doesn’t pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI). 

“Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised,” the FSAI says. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The implicated batches of the Nestlé Milkybar mini multipack ice cream and Nuii salted caramel ice cream products are as follows:

Milkybar and Nuii Batch Details Source: FSAI

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this evening. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie