Recall order issued on children's plates sold in Pennies due to chemical contamination fears

THERE HAS BEEN an urgent recall of Primark children’s plates due to a “possible” contamination with lead and formaldehyde.

The Food Safety Authority (FSA) made the announcement this morning in regard to the Primark Bunny Character Plate, the Primark Bear Character Plate and the Primark Rainbow Plate.

It is the second recall in as many months with a similar order by the FSA of the Primark Winnie the Pooh plate in August.

Primark is the brand sold by Pennies in Ireland.

In a statement Primark said: “It has come to our attention that the Primark children’s dining product Winnie the Pooh Plate does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.

“The product has been found to release trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde at levels higher than EU regulation permitted levels, and this may present a risk if ingested.”