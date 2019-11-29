This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Record number of solicitors from England and Wales registered in Ireland this year

It represents a more than 150% increase on the previous year.

By Conor McCrave Friday 29 Nov 2019, 9:15 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Belenos
Image: Shutterstock/Belenos

FIGURES FROM THE Law Society of Ireland have revealed a record number of new solicitors from England and Wales registering to practice law in Ireland. 

The Law Society of Ireland is the professional body responsible for registration and regulation of solicitors in Ireland. 

This year more than 1,800 new solicitors from the jurisdiction of England and Wales had their names entered on the Roll of Solicitors in Ireland, representing a more than 163% increase on the same figure in 2018. 

An analysis report from Ken Murphy, Director General of the Law Society of Ireland, pointed to Brexit as a reason for the growth. 

“Since December 2018, two separate dates on which Brexit was due to be ‘done’ have come and gone,” he said. 

“Perhaps these missed Brexit dates were additional drivers of numbers, but, for whatever reason, 2019 had already been a record year for admissions from our neighbouring jurisdictions.”

solicitors Source: Law Society

Some 56 solicitors from Northern Ireland and 4 from Scotland registered for certificates to practice in Ireland. 

“A number of milestones were reached in 2019 with, as of 12 November 2019, no fewer than 4,000 new admissions from out three neighbouring jurisdictions having occurred since 1 January 2016.”

There are 100 applications still being processed. 

The growth in solicitors is spread across a number of firms and organisations but the largest increase this year was seen by Linklaters LLP which grew the number of solicitors on the Roll from 206 to 259. 

