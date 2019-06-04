This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Full recount of 756,000 ballot papers to begin in Ireland South

Sinn Féin called for the recount to determine who takes the fifth and final seat.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 7:41 AM
Sinn Féin Liadh Ní Riada
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A FULL RECOUNT of ballot papers in the European election constituency of Ireland South is set to begin this morning.

Sinn Féin called for the recount last week after a partial vote re-check left Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan just 326 votes ahead of outgoing MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

Some 756,000 ballot papers have to be recounted. 

The process will determine who will take the fifth and final seat in the 12-county constituency – the ‘Brexit’ seat will become active once Britain leave the European Union.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher reached the quota in the original count but will not be able to take up their seats in Brussels until the final result is confirmed.

Independents4Change’s Mick Wallace looks set to take the third seat, with Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune as well as O’Sullivan and Ní Riada vying for the fourth and fifth seats.

The recount in Cork could take up to 28 days because counters will not be working full-time, and could cost up to €1 million.

The lengthy process has resulted in calls for electronic voting to be introduced in Ireland – something that failed to materialise despite previous attempts.

Speaking last Thursday, Ireland South Returning Officer Martin Harvey said: “Having completed the recheck of Liadh Ní Riada and Grace O’Sullivan’s papers, Liadh Ní Riada has confirmed that she wishes to proceed with a full recount of all the papers.”

The recount is set to begin at 9am.

