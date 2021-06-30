#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Poll: Should cannabis be decriminalised for recreational use in Ireland?

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalised recreational marijuana use for adults earlier this week.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 9:31 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ON MONDAY, MEXICO’S Supreme Court decriminalised recreational marijuana use for adults.

“Today is a historic day for liberties,” court president Arturo Zaldivar said, after eight of the 11 judges backed the decision declaring the drug’s prohibition under the health law to be unconstitutional.

Pro-legalisation campaigners, however, said the Supreme Court ruling left cannabis users facing many uncertainties.

Mexico United Against Crime, a non-governmental organisation, said the decision “does not decriminalise the activities necessary to carry out consumption” such as production, possession and transportation of marijuana.

The ruling “leaves a legal vacuum with respect to the consumption, cultivation and distribution of cannabis,” it added, calling on Congress to issue the necessary legislation.

So, today we want to know… Should cannabis for be decriminalised for recreational use in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (1271)
No (352)
I'm not sure / no opinion (58)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

