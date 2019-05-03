This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a breach of basic decency': Opposition demands end to recruitment freeze in HSE

Families have been left in limbo over the ongoing recruitment freeze in the HSE.

By Sean Murray Friday 3 May 2019, 6:20 AM
45 minutes ago 1,440 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4616838
FF's Billy Kelleher and SF's Louise O'Reilly have raised concerns
Image: Rollingnews.ie
FF's Billy Kelleher and SF's Louise O'Reilly have raised concerns
FF's Billy Kelleher and SF's Louise O'Reilly have raised concerns
Image: Rollingnews.ie

OPPOSITION TDS HAVE said that the recruitment freeze in the HSE is “short sighted” and “disgraceful”.

Implemented last month, the freeze has seen many people who were offered jobs now being told that the positions are no longer available.

In some cases, individuals left their existing employment in the belief that they’d be starting their new job within the HSE on the start date they were given. It wasn’t until after the matter was first reported in the media that they were told this wouldn’t be the case. 

This week, TheJournal.ie has spoken to people that are now left unsure how they’ll be able to pay their mortgage or look after their children as they have no indication when they’ll actually be able to start their new job with the HSE.

In outlining to senior colleagues the reasoning behind the freeze, HSE chief operations officer Liam Woods said recruitment had been suspended for the next three months due to the “financial pressures in the system” from recruitment last year, and the “need to live within the resources provided to the HSE”.

Woods said that it was hoped that this “additional control” will be in effect “for as short a period as necessary”. 

In one case, a woman who had just secured a nursing position was told by the HR unit at the hospital that there is no guarantee that she’ll be able to take up her position at any time in the near future. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Fianna Fáil TD and European election hopeful Billy Kelleher said the situation has to end.

“It’s outrageous that you’ve a blunt policy on recruitment that effectively discommodes people’s lives in terms of making an application for a job, them awarding that vacancy, and them going about changing where they live, maybe sending their kids to a different school, etc, to find out that the job is no longer available is completely unacceptable,” he said. 

Kelleher added that it’s a “breach of basic decency”, and said the HSE had an obligation when advertising a job to follow through on it. 

Related Reads

02.05.19 'I'm pregnant and I've a toddler here': The families left in limbo over the recruitment freeze in the HSE
01.05.19 'Lives on hold': Recruitment freeze in HSE preventing workers from starting their new jobs

He added: “These blunt arbitrary measures are having an impact on the broader health services in terms of the delivery of care and a shortage of healthcare professionals. It’s disgraceful.”

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said that the recruitment freeze is having a “devastating effect” on staff and patients and urged Minister Simon Harris to intervene. 

“We must also ask how the ban pertains to existing healthcare and medical staff or those considering returning home to work in the health service,” she said. “I can imagine they are disillusioned and angry over this decision and how the health service is being run.

There are numerous areas where savings can be made in the health service, but punishing staff is not the answer.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie