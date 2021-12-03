#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

Urgent action needed over 'worryingly low' plastic packaging recycling rates, says EPA

There’s “significant cause for concern” from these figures according to an EPA Senior Scientist.

By Tom Douglas Friday 3 Dec 2021, 11:44 AM
58 minutes ago 2,487 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5619354
Waste generation is up and recycling rates are down.
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!
Waste generation is up and recycling rates are down.
Waste generation is up and recycling rates are down.
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION Agency (EPA) has warned that urgent action is needed to reverse a rise in waste generation, and significantly improve recycling rates.

Recycling rates for packaging and ordinary household or municipal waste declined, while rubbish production went up in 2019.

Plastic packaging rates of recycling are “worryingly low” at 28%, with a continuing trend towards energy recovery (incineration.)

Municipal waste recycling fell by 4% between 2016 and 2019, it currently stands at 37%.

The recycling rate for packaging dropped from 70% in 2013 to 62% in 2019.

Its National Waste Statistics Summary Report for 2019 has found that waste generation increased substantially that year.

  • Municipal, or household waste was up 6% to 3.1 million tonnes.
  • Packaging rose 11% to 1.1 million tonnes.
  • Hazardous waste also went up by 10% to 0.6 million tonnes.
  • Waste from construction increased by about a third, to 8.8 million tonnes.

A significant portion of Ireland’s waste was exported for treatment, that includes 40% of municipal waste and 65% of hazardous waste.

Just 16% of packaging waste was recycled, that was mostly glass and wood.

One fifth of the Republic’s waste that was treated with composting or anaerobic digestion was taken to Northern Ireland.

Anaerobic digestion is a process that uses bacteria to break down organic matter in an environment with no oxygen present, like animal dung, leftover food and wastewater.

waste The Environmental Protection Agency has created a visual Waste Hierarchy for 2019. Source: EPA/Waste Report 2019

 Falling rates

There’s “significant cause for concern” from these figures according to the EPA Senior Scientist Tara Higgins.

But she’s hopeful that changes made since 2019 may turn this around.

“Recent moves to allow soft plastics such as films and wraps into our recycling bins, continued expansion of brown bin services to households, new requirements for all packaging to be reusable or recyclable by 2030 and a levy on waste recovery are among the suite of measures needed to increase recycling and close the gap to new EU recycling targets.”

Ireland met all current EU recycling and recovery targets in 2019, and is on track to do so again in 2020.

However the EPA warns “significant improvements” will be needed in the near future to continue hitting those marks.

It says striking the goal of 50% plastic recycled by 2025 and 55% by 2030 will be “very challenging.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

16 Lockdown Dublin Almost half (46%) of Ireland's municipal waste was sent for incineration in 2019. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Circular economy

The EPA has also called for existing businesses to be “transformed” to fit a so-called “circular economy.”

That is a system that’s based on re-using materials rather than sending them to landfill.

The report specifically mentions construction, food processing and manufacturing as examples of sectors that need “systemic change.”

Sharon Finegan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Sustainability, says “our rising levels of waste are unsustainable and need to stop.”

However, she says the changes compared to a decade previous (2009) are clear to see, but that pace needs to be kept.

“Ireland’s recycling rates for municipal and packaging waste have been in gradual decline for a number years, as efforts to improve recycling have been outstripped by the growth in waste being generated and the amount being sent for energy recovery.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Tom Douglas
@tomdouglas95
tom.douglas95@outlook.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie