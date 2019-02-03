This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over half of people think things in Ireland are 'going in the right direction'

More people thought Leo Varadkar was the best option for Taoiseach than Micheál Martin in the Red C poll.

By Sean Murray Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,077 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473791
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

SLIGHTLY MORE THAN half of people think Ireland is “going in the right direction”, according to a new poll from Red C.

The poll asked 1,000 people, and 52% said they thought things were going in the right direction, 38% said things are going in the wrong direction and 11% said they didn’t know. 

Red C also asked people who they’d think would do a better job as Taoiseach – Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

42% of people opted for Varadkar, 28% for Martin and 20% said neither.

This result was mirrored in the level of support in the main parties in an opinion poll last week, with 32% support for Fine Gael and 22% for Fianna Fáil.

The poll was carried out between 17 and 24 January, prior to the recent strike by nurses and midwives.

In recent weeks, the government has faced criticism for its handling of the strike, as well as the escalating costs of the new children’s hospital in Dublin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost
    113,405  35
    2
    		Nurses announce 2 further strike dates in addition to 5 already planned
    43,580  145
    3
    		By all means stand with the nurses when they strike, but don't stand by when others do the same
    42,882  121
    Fora
    1
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    670  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    98,086  134
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    63,540  251
    3
    		As it happened: Dublin v Galway, Limerick v Tipperary - Saturday GAA match tracker
    56,902  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris O'Dowd, Justin Bieber, and Emily Blunt... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,387  1
    2
    		7 books to make your February commute a bit more enjoyable
    3,601  1
    3
    		Poll: Do you boycott 'cancelled' artists?
    3,473  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    ENGLAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    Schmidt laments a lack of 'simmering physical intensity' in four-try loss to England
    Henshaw endures tough evening after Schmidt opts for fullback switch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie