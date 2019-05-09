Two men arrested over incident where shots were fired outside Dublin nightclub

The incident happened at a nightclub at the Red Cow complex

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested as part of a garda probe into shots fired outside a Dublin nightclub two weeks ago.

Gardaí investigated the incident which happened outside a nightclub at the Red Cow complex on the Naas Road on Sunday 28 April.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested on Tuesday and were detained for questioning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

They’re both expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

