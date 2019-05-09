This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested over incident where shots were fired outside Dublin nightclub

The incident happened outside the nightclub at the Red Cow on the Naas Road.

By Sean Murray Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:25 AM
44 minutes ago 3,293 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4625937
The incident happened at a nightclub at the Red Cow complex
Image: Google Maps
The incident happened at a nightclub at the Red Cow complex
The incident happened at a nightclub at the Red Cow complex
Image: Google Maps

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested as part of a garda probe into shots fired outside a Dublin nightclub two weeks ago.

Gardaí investigated the incident which happened outside a nightclub at the Red Cow complex on the Naas Road on Sunday 28 April.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested on Tuesday and were detained for questioning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

They’re both expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the case. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie