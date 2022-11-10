Newstalk owner Bauer Media to purchase Cork's Red FM

CORK’S RED FM radio station is to be bought by Bauer Media Audio, the conglomerate which owns Newstalk, Today FM and 98FM.

Red FM is the most popular radio station in Cork, with over 129,000 daily listeners.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Diarmuid O’ Leary, CEO at Red FM said of the sale agreement: “Over the past two decades, Cork’s Red FM has grown to become the region’s most popular radio station, informing and entertaining listeners across the city and county.

“Red FM is now ready to embark on a new chapter, and I’m sure that as a valued part of Bauer Media Audio, the station will continue to soar to even greater heights.”

Richard Dawkins, President of Audio, Bauer Media Group said: Red FM “is an important contributor to Cork’s media and cultural landscape, providing audiences with much loved entertainment and essential local news and information. Red FM is a fantastic addition to the Bauer Media Audio Ireland portfolio, and will continue to grow and develop as part of our business.”

Bauer bought Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp group last year, acquiring its weekly listenership of over 1.75 million people. Since the purchase, Today FM, Newstalk and SPIN have all grown their audience.

The conglomerate owns radio stations in nine countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia and Portugal.