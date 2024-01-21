Status Red weather warning issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo

A STATUS RED weather warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo as Storm Isha hits Ireland.

In Galway and Mayo, the warning is in place from 5pm until 9pm this evening.

The warning will stay in place in Donegal from 9pm tonight until 1am on Monday.

The forecaster warned that the storm will bring very strong southwest winds with “severe and destructive gusts”.

Impacts of the extreme weather conditions include dangerous coastal conditions with high waves and treacherous travelling conditions

There is also a risk of significant and widespread power outages.

The only reported fault so far is in Rossgeir, Co Donegal, where the ESB says 56 customers are affected.

If you experience a power outage during the storm, updates and estimated restoration times can be found on ESB Powercheck.