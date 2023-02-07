Get tickets for Redacted Lives: In Conversation, a live panel discussion on mother and baby homes

NEXT WEEK, OUR readers are invited to join as The Journal podcast host an intimate live panel discussion and Q&A on the themes, stories and aftermath of the podcast.

Redacted Lives follows the experiences of mothers who ended up in institutions because they became pregnant outside marriage, as well as people born into the system.

In the setting of the Dublin’s Pearse Centre, Redacted Lives: In Conversation will revisit the stories at the heart of the Redacted Lives podcast, which follows survivors of Ireland’s notorious mother and baby homes, as they search for answers, truth and justice.

The panel will feature Órla Ryan, host and creator of the podcast, as well as Terri Harrison and Mary Harney, whose stories of survival and struggle to find truth and justice after their time in the mother and baby homes have now been heard by thousands of listeners. The discussion will be moderated by Sinéad O’Carroll, editor of The Journal. There are further panellists to be announced.

The evening’s discussion will be followed by an opportunity for audience members to engage in a Q&A session with panellists.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 16, with doors opening at 6.30pm and the panel beginning at 7pm. While the event is free, space at the venue is limited, so you will need to secure tickets in advance.

Tickets Redacted Lives: In Conversation will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. In order to request tickets, email redactedlives@thejournal.ie with your name.