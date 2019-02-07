'Irish Sluts' page banned from Reddit after violating 'anti-involuntary pornography' policy

A FORUM FEATURING nude and clothed images of Irish women shared without their consent has been shut down.

The subreddit Irish Sluts featured portraits of families, social media posts, and images of women walking in public or in the gym, but there were also nude photographs taken in more intimate settings.

Details of where the women live and where they attend college or school were also posted on the site.

TheJournal.ie yesterday reported about how the site had “grown exponentially” in recent weeks, according to their administrator.

That man also said that “there’s been a shift in the kind of things being posted”.

However, this morning the page has been removed.

According to the page:

r/IrishSluts has been banned from Reddit

This subreddit was banned due to a violation of Reddit’s content policy against involuntary pornography.

According to Reddit’s policy, any image depicting someone or contextualising someone in a sexual nature is banned from the site.

Its content policy states: “Reddit prohibits the dissemination of images or video depicting any person in a state of nudity or engaged in any act of sexual conduct apparently created or posted without their permission, including depictions that have been faked.

“Images or video of intimate parts of a person’s body, even if the person is clothed or in public, are also not allowed if apparently created or posted without their permission and contextualised in a salacious manner (creepshots or upskirt imagery). Additionally, do not post images or video of another person for the specific purpose of faking explicit content or soliciting ‘lookalike’ pornography.”

A victim of this subreddit spoke to TheJournal.ie yesterday. She said: “I went into my local station. And then I said to the guard on the desk, who was a woman, about what was going on. She said that I would have to make a formal complaint about what is happening but there wasn’t much that they could do unless I was underage. She advised me to get in touch with the group itself.”

The moderator of the thread released a statement earlier in the week saying the group had grown “exponentially” in recent days.

He added: “To any girls who see their photos being posted here, please shoot us a message and we’ll have them pulled immediately. Thanks for understanding, you’re a sound bunch.”

Source: Reddit

Revenge Porn

Last year, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Ireland is lagging when it comes to dealing with the issue of revenge porn.

The Wexford TD said Irish laws covering so-called revenge porn – the posting of sexually explicit images of a person online without their consent – are not adequate, which is why his party are bringing forward their own Bill to tackle the issue.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill, which provides for a six-month prison sentence upon conviction. It is still before the Oireachtas.