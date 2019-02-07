This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Irish Sluts' page banned from Reddit after violating 'anti-involuntary pornography' policy

TheJournal.ie reported on the existence of the site yesterday and spoke with one of its victims.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 12:11 PM
57 minutes ago 8,237 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481354
Image: Reddit
Image: Reddit

A FORUM FEATURING nude and clothed images of Irish women shared without their consent has been shut down. 

The subreddit Irish Sluts featured portraits of families, social media posts, and images of women walking in public or in the gym, but there were also nude photographs taken in more intimate settings. 

Details of where the women live and where they attend college or school were also posted on the site. 

TheJournal.ie yesterday reported about how the site had “grown exponentially” in recent weeks, according to their administrator. 

That man also said that “there’s been a shift in the kind of things being posted”. 

However, this morning the page has been removed.

According to the page:

r/IrishSluts has been banned from Reddit
This subreddit was banned due to a violation of Reddit’s content policy against involuntary pornography.

According to Reddit’s policy, any image depicting someone or contextualising someone in a sexual nature is banned from the site. 

Its content policy states: “Reddit prohibits the dissemination of images or video depicting any person in a state of nudity or engaged in any act of sexual conduct apparently created or posted without their permission, including depictions that have been faked.

“Images or video of intimate parts of a person’s body, even if the person is clothed or in public, are also not allowed if apparently created or posted without their permission and contextualised in a salacious manner (creepshots or upskirt imagery). Additionally, do not post images or video of another person for the specific purpose of faking explicit content or soliciting ‘lookalike’ pornography.”

A victim of this subreddit spoke to TheJournal.ie yesterday. She said: “I went into my local station. And then I said to the guard on the desk, who was a woman, about what was going on. She said that I would have to make a formal complaint about what is happening but there wasn’t much that they could do unless I was underage. She advised me to get in touch with the group itself.” 

The moderator of the thread released a statement earlier in the week saying the group had grown “exponentially” in recent days. 

He added: “To any girls who see their photos being posted here, please shoot us a message and we’ll have them pulled immediately. Thanks for understanding, you’re a sound bunch.”

irishsluts Source: Reddit

Revenge Porn

Last year, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Ireland is lagging when it comes to dealing with the issue of revenge porn.

The Wexford TD said Irish laws covering so-called revenge porn – the posting of sexually explicit images of a person online without their consent – are not adequate, which is why his party are bringing forward their own Bill to tackle the issue.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill, which provides for a six-month prison sentence upon conviction. It is still before the Oireachtas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    86,068  48
    2
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    51,359  63
    3
    		Factcheck: Did Donald Tusk say there was a special place in hell for Brexiteers?
    48,116  94
    Fora
    1
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    231  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    190  0
    3
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    10  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    38,678  120
    2
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    24,659  81
    3
    		GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year
    19,204  66
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, Joe Wicks 'The Body Coach' is obsessed with this female-founded Irish baby brand, and for good reason
    5,164  0
    2
    		Poll: Have you ever used a sunbed? (If so, do you regret it?)
    4,946  5
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,355  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HSE
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    Nurses are set to strike for a third day tomorrow - These are the services that will be affected
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie