Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 15 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie A crumbling brick shown outside Leinster House at a mica redress protest in 2021
# mica
100% Redress Party given green light to run candidates in elections
The Registrar of Political Parties is approving an application by the 100% Redress Party to become a registered political party.
2.7k
4
47 minutes ago

A GROUP FOCUSED on campaigning for compensation for homeowners impacted by defective building materials is set to be given approval to become a formal political party.

The 100% Redress Party will be allowed to run candidates in local and general elections after receiving the approval of Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties.

In a statement this morning, the Electoral Commission outlined that the Registrar “has today given notice of his intention to approve an application by the 100% Redress Party to become a registered political party eligible to stand candidates in Ireland’s Dáil and local elections”.

“The decision made by the Chief Executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the Electoral Commission, Mr Art O’Leary, as Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties, will become effective after a 21-day appeal period, or the outcome of any such appeal,” the statement said.

“The formal notification has today been published in the official Irish State gazette, Iris Oifigiúil.”

The party has been contacted for comment.

The government outlined plans in 2021 for a redress scheme targeted at the cost of rebuilding homes affected by mica and pyrite.

However, campaigners have argued that the scheme falls short of adequately covering the costs facing impacted homeowners.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     