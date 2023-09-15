100% Redress Party given green light to run candidates in elections

A GROUP FOCUSED on campaigning for compensation for homeowners impacted by defective building materials is set to be given approval to become a formal political party.

The 100% Redress Party will be allowed to run candidates in local and general elections after receiving the approval of Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties.

In a statement this morning, the Electoral Commission outlined that the Registrar “has today given notice of his intention to approve an application by the 100% Redress Party to become a registered political party eligible to stand candidates in Ireland’s Dáil and local elections”.

“The decision made by the Chief Executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the Electoral Commission, Mr Art O’Leary, as Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties, will become effective after a 21-day appeal period, or the outcome of any such appeal,” the statement said.

“The formal notification has today been published in the official Irish State gazette, Iris Oifigiúil.”

The party has been contacted for comment.

The government outlined plans in 2021 for a redress scheme targeted at the cost of rebuilding homes affected by mica and pyrite.

However, campaigners have argued that the scheme falls short of adequately covering the costs facing impacted homeowners.