#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Reduced 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector set to be extended

Groups representing hospitality businesses have welcomed the move.

By Céimin Burke Monday 9 May 2022, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,797 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5759189
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE SPECIAL 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector is set to be extended beyond its current expiry date later this year.

The reduced rate for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and tourism businesses was introduced in 2020 in a bid to lessen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was due to lapse at the end of August.

However, The Journal understands that finance minister Paschal Donohoe will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow to extend the lower rate into 2023.

It’s understood the government is eager to avoid heaping further inflationary pressures on the industry and is also cognisant that hospitality businesses were unable to reap the full benefit of the crucial Christmas season due to Covid restrictions.

Groups representing the sector welcomed the move. Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association said “it will help businesses ahead of a difficult tourism season.” 

“Our Association will be advocating for a continuation of the 9% vat rate to the end of 2023 at least,” Cummins said.

The new planned expiry date for the reduced rate is not currently known.

In response to a parliamentary question last week, minister Donohoe said Revenue informed him that the estimated cost of extending the 9% rate for the entirety of 2023 would be in the region of €500 million. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, it is not believed that the extension will run for that length of time.

Additional reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie