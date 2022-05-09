Reduced 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector set to be extended

THE SPECIAL 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector is set to be extended beyond its current expiry date later this year.

The reduced rate for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and tourism businesses was introduced in 2020 in a bid to lessen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was due to lapse at the end of August.

However, The Journal understands that finance minister Paschal Donohoe will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow to extend the lower rate into 2023.

Advertisement

It’s understood the government is eager to avoid heaping further inflationary pressures on the industry and is also cognisant that hospitality businesses were unable to reap the full benefit of the crucial Christmas season due to Covid restrictions.

Groups representing the sector welcomed the move. Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association said “it will help businesses ahead of a difficult tourism season.”

“Our Association will be advocating for a continuation of the 9% vat rate to the end of 2023 at least,” Cummins said.

The new planned expiry date for the reduced rate is not currently known.

In response to a parliamentary question last week, minister Donohoe said Revenue informed him that the estimated cost of extending the 9% rate for the entirety of 2023 would be in the region of €500 million.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, it is not believed that the extension will run for that length of time.

Additional reporting from Christina Finn