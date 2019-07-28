23 people injured as thousands climb Croagh Patrick for Reek Sunday

23 PEOPLE HAVE been injured during the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick today.

Thousands of pilgrims were expected to make the trip up the Mayo mountain for the annual tradition today, with some doing the climb barefoot.

There was a mass held every hour on the summit starting from 8am this morning with the last held at 2pm, with Archbishop Michael Neary leading the pilgrimage.

No fewer than 10 organisations are working together today to make the event run smoothly, including the Civil Defence and the gardaí, with Mayo Mountain Rescue Team organising and coordinating the rescue and emergency care services.

The Order of Malta Ambulance Corps has been on site since 5am providing first aid cover both on the ground and on the mountain.

So far, 23 injured people have been treated by members of the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, Mountain Rescue and the Civil Defence.

Patients suffered a variety of medical and minor trauma injuries.

One person was evacuated by helicopter and brought to Castlebar Hospital for a minor cardiac issue.

Teams will remain on site until 7pm.

They are continuing to urge pilgrims to take extra care of themselves and those around them while making the climb.

With reporting by Sean Murray