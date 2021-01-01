#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

New season of Reeling in the Years set to return to RTÉ in the spring

‘Are you gatherin’ up the tears?’

By Rónán Duffy Friday 1 Jan 2021, 5:14 PM
57 minutes ago 11,854 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5293425
Dermot Ahern and Noel Dempsey denied knowledge of an impending bailout in November 2010.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Dermot Ahern and Noel Dempsey denied knowledge of an impending bailout in November 2010.
Dermot Ahern and Noel Dempsey denied knowledge of an impending bailout in November 2010.
Image: RollingNews.ie

RTÉ’S OMNIPRESENT AND ever popular Reeling in the Years programme is set to return this year for new decade recap of the years 2010-2019.

The previous series of the show featured the years 2000-2009 and was broadcast in late 2010. It was therefore expected that the new series of the show would air 10 years later but it was not broadcast in 2020.

RTÉ previously confirmed that the show would return to look back on the 2010s but no airdate had been set.

The broadcaster has now confirmed that the that the new season is planned to air as part of the spring schedule in 2021.

Reeling in the Years was first made in 1999 and featured the events of the 1980s. It has since spawned a further four series, with episodes now covering each year from 1962 to 2009.

The first year of the new series will be a particularly closely watched one as it will feature the EU-IMF bailout of Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reeling in the Years producer John O’Regan previously explained to TheJournal.ie that programme-making process involves looking at a range of different sources before picking out about 70 different stories and cutting it down to about 35 in each episode.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie