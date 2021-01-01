New season of Reeling in the Years set to return to RTÉ in the spring

RTÉ’S OMNIPRESENT AND ever popular Reeling in the Years programme is set to return this year for new decade recap of the years 2010-2019.

The previous series of the show featured the years 2000-2009 and was broadcast in late 2010. It was therefore expected that the new series of the show would air 10 years later but it was not broadcast in 2020.

RTÉ previously confirmed that the show would return to look back on the 2010s but no airdate had been set.

The broadcaster has now confirmed that the that the new season is planned to air as part of the spring schedule in 2021.

Reeling in the Years was first made in 1999 and featured the events of the 1980s. It has since spawned a further four series, with episodes now covering each year from 1962 to 2009.

The first year of the new series will be a particularly closely watched one as it will feature the EU-IMF bailout of Ireland.

Reeling in the Years producer John O’Regan previously explained to TheJournal.ie that programme-making process involves looking at a range of different sources before picking out about 70 different stories and cutting it down to about 35 in each episode.