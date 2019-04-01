This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jacob Rees-Mogg defends sharing video of German far-right leader's speech

The Tory MP said it was not an endorsement, he was simply “pointing out something interesting which is worth watching”.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 1 Apr 2019, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 7,570 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4571205

JACOB REES-MOGG has defended his decision to share a video of a speech by a senior member of Germany’s far-right political party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).

Yesterday evening, the Tory MP tweeted a video of the speech by AfD leader Alice Weidel and quoted her in relation to Brexit:

In the speech, Weidel said the German government was partly responsible for Brexit due to its negligence and failure to help the UK. 

Last year the party produced election posters with the slogan ‘Islam-free schools!’ showing a group of light-skinned young people in a school corridor – an example that has been cited by people who have criticised Mogg’s Twitter post.

Labour MP David Lammy accused Rees-Mogg of promoting the “racist party”.

“Our country’s proudest moment was defeating the far right. Now we are supposed to sit back while xenophobes, nativists, nationalists and isolationists do their best to tear Europe apart again. We must not let them win,” he said.

Speaking to LBC radio, Rees-Mogg denied he was supporting the AfD.

“This is a speech made in the Bundestag of real importance because it shows a German view of Brexit,” he said.

“It is saying to Germans, you’re paying more for this and Angela Merkel has tied herself in knots with the French to the disadvantage of the Germans.

I think it’s important people know that this is a strand of German thinking.

“I don’t think retweeting is an endorsement of things that other people stand for. It’s just pointing out that there’s something interesting which is worth watching.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Fundraising appeal for toddler in coma after Cork hit-and-run
    Appeal to help find woman (26) missing from Cork since 19 December
    DUBLIN
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    CORK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    LIMERICK
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford
    Aaron Gillane's incredible flicked goal lights up Division 1 final between Limerick and Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie