'This is two wallops': Varadkar accepts government's defeat in referendums

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that the electorate has given the government “two wallops”, admitting that it has been “defeated comprehensively” in the Family and Care referendums.

Varadkar was speaking to reporters in Dublin Castle this afternoon, saying that that the government accepts the result and “accept responsibility for the result”.

“It was our responsibility to convince a majority of people to vote Yes, we’ve clearly failed to do so. ”

He added:

“I think we struggle to convince people of the necessity or need for the referendum at all. Let alone detail on the wording because that’s obviously something we’re going to have to reflect on into the weeks ahead”

An Taoiseach said that the result will not stop the government continuing work for carers and those with disabilities but that it had failed to convince people about the necessity for the referendums.

“Clearly we got in wrong. Enda Kenny famously said once that the electorate gives the government a wallop – this is two wallops,” he said.

“It’s actually the 12th and 13th time so we’ve seen periods of the past where referendums have been defeated. This is one of those occasions but we absolutely accept the result.”

