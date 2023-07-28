Rally planned in South Dublin to oppose anti-refugee protests

A RALLY IS planned in South Dublin tomorrow in support of refugees after a wave of anti-migrant protests in the area.

A coalition of community groups, unions and political parties are staging the rally under the banner of ‘no to fear and hate, yes to decency and fairness’.

Multiple arrests have been made in Ballybrack in recent days linked to protests against housing for refugees and international protection applicants.

Earlier this week, a rock was thrown through the family home of local Councillor Hugh Lewis with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees. The councillor no longer lives in the property, where his father resides alone.

The rally at Dún Laoghaire’s People’s Park tomorrow afternoon has been backed by Councillor Lewis, who said that “the support since the recent attack on my Dad’s home has been overwhelmingly positive”.

“We are the majority and a display of people power from the entire community on Saturday 29th at 1pm in Dún Laoghaire will prove that,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Dún Laoghaire Welcomes coalition Gregor Kerr said in a statement: “We cannot and will not let fear, hate and intimidation win in our community.”

“We need to build united campaigns to fight homelessness and to fight for better public services, and at the same time extend solidarity and compassion to those arriving here fleeing persecution,” Kerr said.

“We need to build unity in our community and not let scaremongering and scapegoating be used to divide us.”