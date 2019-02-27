Criminal Assets Bureau seizes house from sister of Regency Hotel shooting victim David Byrne

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has today secured a court order to seize a house and almost €27,000 in cash from Maria Byrne, the sister of David Byrne who was fatally shot in the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

CAB said it had secured the two assets on consent pursuant to Section 3 and 4A of the Proceeds of Crime Act, 2006 -2016.

Maria Byrne was the last remaining respondent in the case of CAB vs Liam Byrne, another brother of David, which has been before the High Court.

The house seized is a property at Raleigh Square, Crumlin, Dublin 12, which CAB said was the former residence of Liam Byrne.

The sum of cash seized is €26,760.

CAB secured orders from the High Court against Liam Byrne in 2017, saying he and a number of other individuals had links to the Kinahan crime gang.

It seized assets such as jewellery, motorbikes and cars during raids at various locations.

