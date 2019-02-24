This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I would have the legs cut off me': Doherty says she won't release PSC report until she's given go-ahead

Minister Regina Doherty clashed with Mick Wallace over the Public Services Card earlier this week.

By Sean Murray Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,207 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4503956
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection Regina Doherty has said that her department will not be publishing a report on the Public Services Card (PSC), until it is given permission to do so by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC). 

She told the Dáil this week she’d have the “legs cut off” her if she went against the “clear instructions” from the DPC not to release the report which examines whether the State’s identity card and related systems fully comply with Irish law.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties for a copy of the report was earlier refused because it “may be contrary to public interest”.

The PSC has been a consistent source of controversy for the government in recent years, with data protection concerns highlighted. Last week, TheJournal.ie reported that a woman was reduced to tears when asked for her adoption cert when applying for the card.

It can be used to access a range of public services and people who apply for or receive social welfare payments are required to register for one. In 2018, it was announced that the card would be a mandatory requirement for those seeking a driver theory test – a stance that was later reversed.

Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace asked Doherty questions about the PSC in the Dáil this week.

He began by noting that the DPC had looked into a wide range of issues to do with the card, and asked the minister to commit to publishing the full and final report on the card irrespective of the outcome of the DPC’s investigation.

Doherty replied that the DPC had provided a draft report on public services card in late August 2018.

“The draft report requested further information and clarification from us in a broad range of areas, but – it is a big but – the commissioner specifically instructed us not to discuss or disclose the draft report to any other party,” she said. “We will respect that request.”

The minister said she was, as a result, in no position to provide an assurance that the draft report would be issued by her department at any stage, adding “I must do what I am told”. 

Wallace said that it was “amazing” that the Department of Social Protection’s response to the DPC’s report required such a “protracted, extended defence”.

Doherty reiterated: “As I said to the Deputy, publication of the report is now entirely a matter for the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, given that it has given us clear instructions that we are not to discuss or disclose the draft report.

I would have the legs cut off me were I not to do what I have been asked to do by it, particularly in the light of the investigation and the sensitivity attached to it.

The minister said that her department replied to the DPC in November, and is awaiting a response. No further update will be provided on this until the DPC reverts back to the Department of Social Protection. 

The issue of damage done to legs reappeared later in the debate, as Wallace pressed Doherty on the “optionality” of the card.

“There are 3.2 million people in the country who have public services cards as a result of having undergone the SAFE 2 process, yet none of them has broken legs,” she said. “We did not coerce anybody and nobody is being made to do anything.”

Wallace pressed Doherty on whether anyone had had a social welfare payment denied to them if they refused to use a PSC.

On two occasions, the minister said no. 

However, in a later written parliamentary question, Doherty advised that her department does not collect data on the number of individuals who currently – or at any point in time – were refused a payment because they hadn’t undergone the process required to get a PSC.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    87,915  15
    2
    		Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal
    47,049  35
    3
    		Young girl in critical condition after getting 'trapped under capsized boat'
    41,621  11
    Fora
    1
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    308  0
    2
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    34  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    98,597  15
    2
    		'I was so f*****g insensitive... I thought, 'Jesus... I shouldn’t be doing that''
    73,964  41
    3
    		'I'm like: I just got a medal for my country, so why am I being scrutinised over the colour of my skin?'
    63,791  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		9 tattoo artists based in Ireland who are definitely worth a follow on Instagram
    5,037  1
    2
    		Tristan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, and Dua Lipa's da... it's our celeb winners and loser of the week
    3,589  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    2,819  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar to attend first ever summit between EU and League of Arab States
    Varadkar to attend first ever summit between EU and League of Arab States
    US Congress won't support UK trade deal that threatens open border, says Varadkar
    Over 200 jobs to be created in Sligo as GW Plastics expands its Irish operations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie