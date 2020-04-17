This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Birth registrations move online as 4,000 babies go unregistered due to Covid-19 restrictions

Up to now, parents could only register the births of their children in person.

By Adam Daly Friday 17 Apr 2020, 6:18 PM
27 minutes ago 2,052 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077402
Image: Shutterstock/misfire_studio
Image: Shutterstock/misfire_studio

BIRTH REGISTRATIONS HAVE moved online after concerns were raised that 4,000 births may not yet be registered due to the ongoing pandemic. 

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty announced today that the General Register Office has put arrangements in place for parents to send in their birth registration forms by email or post.

Up to now, parents could only register the births of their children by visiting a General Register Office in person, a practice in place since 1864 when the first birth was registered.

Minister Doherty is now urging any new parents who have not already registered their baby’s birth to consider using the new service which has been adopted by the Civil Registration Service.

“As many parents have consciously decided not to register the birth of their new arrival to their families during the pandemic because of the social distancing requirements, we estimate that there may be up to 4,000 births not yet registered,” said Doherty.  

This also means that payment of Child Benefit will not commence until the birth is registered. That is why my Department has worked to put an alternative channel into place so that all families can register their new-borns easily and avail of their child benefit entitlements. 

TJ Fleming, the Registrar General said the new process will be kept under review to ensure it meets peoples’ needs.

“The process is designed to be as simple and straightforward as possible,” said Flemming.

The first baby to have his birth registered electronically was Aaron Rafferty from Malahide, County Dublin. 

More information can be found on The Department’s website here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie