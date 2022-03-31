#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

Registration fees for Ukrainian teachers 'under review', Teaching Council says

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says there is an urgent need for language support for Ukrainian children.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,799 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726921
Ukrainian children in school in the Czech Republic this week.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ukrainian children in school in the Czech Republic this week.
Ukrainian children in school in the Czech Republic this week.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE TEACHING COUNCIL says registration fees for teachers who have fled Ukraine and are looking to teach in Irish schools are currently under review.

With the influx of children from Ukraine in classrooms around the country plans are already in place to fast-track Ukrainian teachers through the registration process.

However, upfront costs for the new arrivals has become a sticking point as the Teaching Council charges a range of fees to register teachers to work.

These include a €90 ‘initial registration’ fee, a €200 ‘qualification recognition’ fee and an additional €100 for extra subjects (for post-primary teachers).

The Teaching Council says the matter of fees is under review as it develops a process to support the registration and vetting/garda clearance of Ukrainian teachers.

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says there is an urgent need for language support for Ukrainian children.

The Dublin Bay North TD says he has contacted Education Minister Norma Foley in a bid to have fees waived.

“It has come to my notice that Ukrainian refugee teachers are being charged €390 to register with the Teaching Council.

“Given the urgent need for language support in our schools for Ukrainian children, I have written to the Education Minister asking for this fee to be waived,” Ó Ríordáin tweeted today.

Approximately 15,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russia began its invasion late last month.

The Teaching Council said a number of provisions have been put in place regarding migrant teachers from countries at war or experiencing political upheaval.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It said it will engage with any Ukrainians who do not have the necessary documentation to register as a teacher in Ireland.

“Where Ukrainian teachers have evidence of qualified teacher status, they can apply to be admitted to the register of teachers in Ireland in order to teach in schools,” a spokesperson for the Teaching Council said.  

“Each application for registration will be assessed under the Teaching Council Registration Regulations 2016. 

“Teachers who do not meet all the registration requirements, may be registered subject to conditions. Once registered, Ukrainian teachers, irrespective of conditional status, are eligible to receive a State-funded salary to teach in recognised schools,” they added.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

Ukrainian teachers who wish to apply to register with the Teaching Council can email Ukrainianteachers@teachingcouncil.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie