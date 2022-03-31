Registration fees for Ukrainian teachers 'under review', Teaching Council says

Ukrainian children in school in the Czech Republic this week.

THE TEACHING COUNCIL says registration fees for teachers who have fled Ukraine and are looking to teach in Irish schools are currently under review.

With the influx of children from Ukraine in classrooms around the country plans are already in place to fast-track Ukrainian teachers through the registration process.

However, upfront costs for the new arrivals has become a sticking point as the Teaching Council charges a range of fees to register teachers to work.

These include a €90 ‘initial registration’ fee, a €200 ‘qualification recognition’ fee and an additional €100 for extra subjects (for post-primary teachers).

The Teaching Council says the matter of fees is under review as it develops a process to support the registration and vetting/garda clearance of Ukrainian teachers.

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says there is an urgent need for language support for Ukrainian children.

The Dublin Bay North TD says he has contacted Education Minister Norma Foley in a bid to have fees waived.

“It has come to my notice that Ukrainian refugee teachers are being charged €390 to register with the Teaching Council.

“Given the urgent need for language support in our schools for Ukrainian children, I have written to the Education Minister asking for this fee to be waived,” Ó Ríordáin tweeted today.

Approximately 15,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russia began its invasion late last month.

The Teaching Council said a number of provisions have been put in place regarding migrant teachers from countries at war or experiencing political upheaval.

It said it will engage with any Ukrainians who do not have the necessary documentation to register as a teacher in Ireland.

“Where Ukrainian teachers have evidence of qualified teacher status, they can apply to be admitted to the register of teachers in Ireland in order to teach in schools,” a spokesperson for the Teaching Council said.

“Each application for registration will be assessed under the Teaching Council Registration Regulations 2016.

“Teachers who do not meet all the registration requirements, may be registered subject to conditions. Once registered, Ukrainian teachers, irrespective of conditional status, are eligible to receive a State-funded salary to teach in recognised schools,” they added.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

Ukrainian teachers who wish to apply to register with the Teaching Council can email Ukrainianteachers@ teachingcouncil.ie.