#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Rehab to make 37 workers with disabilities at Limerick facility redundant due to impact of Covid-19

The employees work at the Rehab Logistics facility in Raheen.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 22 Feb 2021, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 6,918 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361864
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

REHAB HAS CONFIRMED that 37 workers at the Rehab Logistics facility in Raheen, Co Limerick are set to be made redundant due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility has provided customers with bespoke electrical items and a fulfilment service since the 1990s.

The business has been loss-making for a number of years, but its finances have worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The factory was closed for a number of months last year, and is now operating at a reduced capacity due to ongoing restrictions.

Rehab said efforts had been made to adapt and identify alternative business opportunities in recent years, but that this was unsuccessful.

It is understood that those being made redundant include workers with Down Syndrome, autism, visual impairments and deafness.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for the group said Rehab Logistics has told employees that its priority is to support them and to secure alternative work or training in the coming months.

“The full and ongoing support of Rehab will be made available to each of the people affected by this announcement,” a statement said.

The group added that it was liaising with Government departments in to fast-track benefits and social welfare supports for those affected by the decision.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie