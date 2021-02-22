Rehab to make 37 workers with disabilities at Limerick facility redundant due to impact of Covid-19

REHAB HAS CONFIRMED that 37 workers at the Rehab Logistics facility in Raheen, Co Limerick are set to be made redundant due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility has provided customers with bespoke electrical items and a fulfilment service since the 1990s.

The business has been loss-making for a number of years, but its finances have worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The factory was closed for a number of months last year, and is now operating at a reduced capacity due to ongoing restrictions.

Rehab said efforts had been made to adapt and identify alternative business opportunities in recent years, but that this was unsuccessful.

It is understood that those being made redundant include workers with Down Syndrome, autism, visual impairments and deafness.

A spokesperson for the group said Rehab Logistics has told employees that its priority is to support them and to secure alternative work or training in the coming months.

“The full and ongoing support of Rehab will be made available to each of the people affected by this announcement,” a statement said.

The group added that it was liaising with Government departments in to fast-track benefits and social welfare supports for those affected by the decision.