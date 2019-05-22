This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Enormous relief' as Rehab secures additional €2 million funding to continue disability services

The group secured an additional €2 million following a series of negotiations.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 May 2019, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago 2,072 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646303
Jennifer O’Connor, her stepdad Tom and mum Rosemary O’Connor.
Image: Rehab group
Jennifer O’Connor, her stepdad Tom and mum Rosemary O’Connor.
Jennifer O’Connor, her stepdad Tom and mum Rosemary O’Connor.
Image: Rehab group

REHAB GROUP HAS said it will be able to continue providing care services for adults and children with disabilities after securing an additional €2 million in funding. 

Following a series of talks with Health Minister Simon Harris, Disability Minister Finian McGrath, and the HSE an agreement was reached yesterday evening to fund RehabCare’s services, which are used by 3,000 adults and children. 

The group and its board said they were “deeply relieved” that its care services in 117 locations across the country can continue to be provided.

Rehab Group CEO, Mo Flynn welcomed yesterday’s resolution adding that it can now “continue to provide these vital services to the people who rely on them”. 

“The news will come as an enormous relief to the people in our services, their families and our dedicated staff who have worked so hard to campaign for the continuation of their services.”

RehabCare provides respite and residential services for children, many with high-support needs. It also runs day services for adults with supported accommodation services, allowing hundreds of people to live independently in their communities, some after leaving decades of institutional care.

Some families who rely on the services gathered outside the Dáil ahead of yesterday’s talks. Many said they would be “totally lost” without RehabCare. 

Jen Bray RehabCare 4 Jennifer Bray Source: RehabCare

Rosemary O’Connor from Bray said that her family would be devastated if the RehabCare centre attended by her daughter Jennifer was to close.

Jennifer, 25, contracted meningitis at three months old which led to developing cerebral palsy, epilepsy and an intellectual disability.

Until the age of 18, Jennifer – who has very limited mobility and verbal communication -  had been attending a local Enable Ireland school but as she was entering adulthood the family said their options were limited.

Rosemary said they were lucky to get Jennifer a place at Lear Ar Aghaidh RehabCare day service in Bray, something she says changed their lives.  

“Jennifer has been going to Lear Ar Aghaidh for five years now and it’s been brilliant. We’ve had open communication from the start, it was all new but she settled in really quickly and started to blossom. We can see she’s well stimulated and aware of other people.

“She has made so much progress socially, emotionally, mentally and verbally in these five years. It’s just a small example but she used to have no patience and wasn’t really aware of other people, I suppose you’d say she can be quite selfish. If we were ever eating out, even in McDonald’s, if she finished her meal first we had to go or there would be a meltdown. It meant we left a lot of meals before we were finished back then,” Rosemary said prior to the announcement. 

In the five years that Jennifer has been attending Lear Ar Aghaidhm, Rosemary said her daughter is more communicative because the RehabCare staff treat her as an adult.  

“She is given choices and her choices are acted upon. If she wants to stop an activity and do something different that’s what happens. She isn’t very verbal but we can see she feels very much empowered.

“Jennifer takes quite some time to adapt to change and she would miss the service terribly. We’d all be devastated, the service is so good, we would be totally at a loss without it,” Rosemary said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie