Sunday 25 April 2021
Relics from some of Dublin’s most iconic pubs and nightclubs to go on sale

The sale will feature items from nightspots including the Trinity Hotel, the George Nightclub and Howl at the Moon.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 1:35 PM
The auction includes old pieces from Cafe En Seine on Dawson Street. File photo from 1999.
INTERIOR PIECES FROM some of Dublin city’s most iconic hotels, pubs and nightclubs are to go on sale.

Dublin is globally renowned for is its bars, pubs and nightlife which are part of the city’s culture and history.

From literary hangouts to pubs where friends meet to reflect on their week, hospitality has been at the centre of Dublin life for many years and will continue to be a key part of the bustling capital city into its future.

Victor Mee Auctions’ Iconic Dublin Nightlife Sale will offer bidders the chance to own interior pieces including lighting, bar fixtures and chairs and sofas from some of the city’s best-known hospitality spots.

victor-mee-auctions-iconic-nightlife-sale Chairs which are going up for sale at the Victor Mee Auctions Iconic Nightlife Sale. Source: PA

These include the Trinity Hotel, the George Nightclub and Howl at the Moon, among many others.

The two-day sale is due to take place on May 15 and 16.

Many of the furniture and interior pieces set to appear at auction have been collected from the establishments after many years of renovations.

Auctioneer Victor Mee said: “This sale has been in the works for many years and we are so excited to finally get the opportunity to bring the lots to auction in just a matter of weeks.

“It has been many years since we have hosted an interiors sale featuring so many iconic and famous interiors pieces and we are certain that there will be bidders tuning into online from around the world.

“Whether you are a Dublin local or a tourist who fell in love with the city, there will be something of interest amongst the many lots that will pass the auction block.”

Bidders will have the chance to bring a touch of opulent French design into their homes or hospitality venues, with several lots going to auction from Dublin’s Cafe en Seine.

Cafe en Seine lots on offer as part of the Iconic Dublin Nightlife Sale include Versailles-inspired walnut bevel glass chandeliers and handmade and painted ceramic Italian urns and planters, adorned with traditional European lemon decorations.

victor-mee-auctions-iconic-nightlife-sale A French-style pewter bar. Source: Victor Mee/PA

Included in the Cafe en Seine lots is also a traditional Brunswick bar.

Bronze lights, fittings and fixtures as well as leather sofas and chairs from Dublin’s Trinity Hotel will also feature.

Most of the lighting and the Brunswick bars appearing in the auction were purchased from famous auction houses in Atlanta – Red Baron Auctions & Antiques and Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery – and are expected to generate interest from all corners of the world.

The George will also play its part in Victor Mee Auctions’ upcoming sale, lighting up the auction block with its bronze outside lighting fixtures and aluminium spotlights.

Also featured is one of Bad Bobs’ French-style pewter bars which was originally situated in the Dillon Hotel, as well as a selection of vintage ephemera that has been collected from Bad Bobs since the venue opened its doors in the 1980s.

victor-mee-auctions-iconic-nightlife-sale A wall mounted moose head. Source: Victor Mee/PA

One of Ireland’s most loved nightlife venues, Howl at the Moon and the Dance Macabre club, will also feature heavily in the sale.

Dance Macabre club lots appearing at auction include a selection of heavy wooden lights, blue glass light shades, bronze lights with cream and opaque glass, a carved wooden mirror, hanging baskets and diamond-shape mirrors.

