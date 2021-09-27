Poll: Has the Covid-19 pandemic made you more open to relocating?

HOUSE PRICES IN Ireland have risen by 9% in the last 12 months as the supply of homes remains severely restricted, two new reports have found.

Outside the main cities the rate of inflation was significantly higher, jumping by nearly 13% year-on-year.

In Mayo and Leitrim, Daft.ie found that prices are over 20% higher than a year ago.

The increase in house prices in more rural areas has been driven by the fact many people chose to relocate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

