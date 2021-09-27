#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Has the Covid-19 pandemic made you more open to relocating?

House prices are rising outside the main Irish cities.

By Órla Ryan Monday 27 Sep 2021, 9:33 AM
58 minutes ago 4,831 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5558925
File photo of a 'for sale' sign
Image: Shutterstock/Willy Barton
File photo of a 'for sale' sign
File photo of a 'for sale' sign
Image: Shutterstock/Willy Barton

HOUSE PRICES IN Ireland have risen by 9% in the last 12 months as the supply of homes remains severely restricted, two new reports have found.

Outside the main cities the rate of inflation was significantly higher, jumping by nearly 13% year-on-year.

In Mayo and Leitrim, Daft.ie found that prices are over 20% higher than a year ago.

The increase in house prices in more rural areas has been driven by the fact many people chose to relocate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We want to know: Has the Covid-19 pandemic made you more open to permanently relocating within Ireland?


Poll Results:

No, I'm staying put (634)
I plan to relocate (251)
I'm not sure (127)
I already relocated in the last 18 months (112)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie