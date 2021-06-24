#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Advertisement

Remains of hundreds of children found at second Catholic-run indigenous school in Canada

It follows a similar discovery at a Catholic school in the country last month.

By AFP Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,922 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5475875
A memorial in memory of indigenous children in Canada
Image: Jeff Mcintosh/PA
A memorial in memory of indigenous children in Canada
A memorial in memory of indigenous children in Canada
Image: Jeff Mcintosh/PA

HUNDREDS OF UNMARKED graves have been found near a second former Catholic residential school for indigenous children in Canada.

Excavations at the site around the former school in Marieval in Saskatchewan began at the end of May.

The find follows of the discovery of the remains of 215 schoolchildren at another former indigenous residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia last month, an incident which sent shock waves through Canada.

It revived calls on the Pope and the Catholic Church to apologise for the abuse and violence suffered by the students at such boarding schools, where children were forcibly assimilated into the dominant culture of settlers.

In a statement quoted by several Canadian media, the native Cowessess community said it had made “the horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves”.

“The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada,” the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said in a statement.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said the news was “absolutely tragic, but not surprising”.

“I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time,” he said.

After the discovery of the Kamloops remains, excavations were undertaken near several former schools for indigenous children across Canada, with the assistance of government authorities.

The Marieval residential school in eastern Saskatchewan hosted indigenous children between 1899 and 1997 before being demolished and replaced by a day school.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Some 150,000 Native American, Metis and Inuit children were forcibly recruited up until the 1990s in 139 of these residential schools across Canada, where they were isolated from their families, their language and their culture.

Many were subjected to ill-treatment and sexual abuse, and more than 4,000 died in the schools, according to a commission of inquiry that concluded Canada had committed “cultural genocide” against the indigenous communities.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie