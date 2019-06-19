This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Remedial works on 22 schools with structural issues begin tomorrow, says minister

The remedial works will be carried out over the summer period with all schools expected to re-open as normal for the new term in September.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 10:01 PM
31 minutes ago 2,083 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4689861
Tyrellstown Educate Together, one of the schools affected by the structural issues
Image: Sam Boal
Tyrellstown Educate Together, one of the schools affected by the structural issues
Tyrellstown Educate Together, one of the schools affected by the structural issues
Image: Sam Boal

A REMEDIATION PROGRAMME for schools identified as having structural defects last year will begin tomorrow, Education Minister Joe McHugh has said. 

It follows a two-week consultation with parents and principals of the 22 schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS), and which were identified as having structural issues last October. 

The remedial works will be carried out over the summer period with all schools expected to re-open as normal for the new term in September. 

Structural remediation will commence in 14 schools initially as schools close for the summer holidays, a statement said. 

“The time-tabling of works and arrangements for contractors to be on site have been designed to ensure all schools can re-open as normal at the end of the summer holidays,” McHugh said.

Works on the remaining eight schools are set to commence following this and the department confirmed any works not finished before the new term will be completed outside of school hours. 

Students and teachers in some of the schools were forced to move classes and use classrooms in nearby schools as a result of the safety concerns last November. 

“Safety remains our number one priority,” McHugh said, adding “we targeted the summer holidays to get as much of the structural work done as we can, so that the precautionary measures can be removed from the schools as soon as the permanent works are completed.”

He added: “I am fully aware of the difficulties that this issue has caused for principals, teachers, parents and pupils as they go about their day to day business.

“I am glad that we have now reached the stage where we can implement works that will enable the schools to return to a normal school environment as quickly as possible.”

WBS schools

The department confirmed a further 17 schools built by WBS will be subject to detailed structural investigations which did not require initial precautionary measures. 

These will take place alongside the remedial works carried out at the other 22 schools. 

The Minister also said that he was commissioning an independent review of current practices in the Design and Build model for the delivery of school buildings – or other similar public buildings – internationally, and that he would be announcing the organisation to carry out this work shortly.

“This approach will be a precursor to a broader review of the Department’s D&B programme,” he said. 

“I have always made it clear that I am committed to a full review of the Department’s Design and Build programme. 

The broader review will take place when the legal process has been completed,” he added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie