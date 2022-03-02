#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 March 2022
Employers should be obliged to provide reasons if they refuse remote work requests - ICTU

The union federation has demanded major amendments to proposed legislation on rights to request remote working arrangements.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 3,802 Views 10 Comments
The union body says workers should be able to appeal decisions to the WRC
EMPLOYERS SHOULD BE obliged to give objective reasons if they refuse an employee’s request to work remotely, according to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

ICTU said these reasons must be proportionate, relate to genuine business needs, and take account of all the circumstances of both the business and the employee.

The workers rights body has demanded major amendments to proposed legislation on rights to request remote working arrangements, at an address to the Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment this morning. 

The legislation has come in for criticism in recent weeks over concerns that it lacks detail.

In a written submission to the committee, which is charged with scrutinising the new legislation, ICTU said staff should have a legal right to appeal the reason for refusing a request to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). 

As currently written, the bill only allows for a complaint to the WRC on technical grounds.

Speaking in advance of today’s hearing, General Secretary Patricia King said if the legislation  is enacted in its current form, the right to request remote work Bill “will not deliver robust legislation guaranteeing fair procedure” and balancing employer and employee needs.

“While most jobs require a physical presence in the workplace, as many as one in four workers in employment worked from home during the first lockdown. Remote working has now moved into the mainstream of workplace issue,” she said.

“Remote working has been shown to improve workers’ quality of life and their wellbeing. It can benefit the environment and rural regeneration.

“It makes good business and economic sense too. Studies repeatedly find that most employers report that productivity either increased or stayed the same over the past two years.”

ICTU said it is urging all members of the Oireachtas to work with trade unions and Government in getting this legislation fit for purpose and enacted without delay to ensure that the gains from remote working are not lost.

Eoghan Dalton
