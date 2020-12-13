Poll: Will you try to limit your waste this Christmas?

WHETHER IT’S FOOD waste, extra packaging or too much wrapping paper – it can be very easy to go all-out over the festive period.

Limiting waste can often make things more difficult and isn’t always on the agenda for people during Christmas.

It’s also not possible in some circumstances when companies or supermarkets supply goods in an abundance of packaging.

Environmental campaigner Lyndsey O’Connell explained in a piece on TheJournal.ie this morning how online festive shopping habits can lead to an excess of cardboard and plastic waste.

So today we’re asking: Will you try to limit your waste this Christmas?

