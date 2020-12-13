#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 13 December 2020
Poll: Will you try to limit your waste this Christmas?

Limiting waste isn’t always at the top of the priority list at Christmas.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 11:22 AM
Image: Shutterstock/nito
Image: Shutterstock/nito

WHETHER IT’S FOOD waste, extra packaging or too much wrapping paper – it can be very easy to go all-out over the festive period. 

Limiting waste can often make things more difficult and isn’t always on the agenda for people during Christmas.

It’s also not possible in some circumstances when companies or supermarkets supply goods in an abundance of packaging. 

Environmental campaigner Lyndsey O’Connell explained in a piece on TheJournal.ie this morning how online festive shopping habits can lead to an excess of cardboard and plastic waste.

So today we’re asking: Will you try to limit your waste this Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes (771)
No (164)
I don't think about it (148)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

