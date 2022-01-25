'A significant piece of legislation': Right to request remote working bill to go before Cabinet

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Michael McGrath has said that the Government should not be dictating terms of individual employment contracts, as a new bill on the right to request remote working goes before Cabinet this morning.

Speaking before Cabinet this morning, McGrath said that the bill was a “significant piece of legislation” and that it would help change the culture of work in Ireland.

“We’re not going back to pre-pandemic types of employment. We will see a hybrid into the future,” said McGrath.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced that he would be bringing the bill on the right to request remote working to Cabinet today, and that it would provide a legal framework on the matter.

“Of course, any worker can request remote working now, but there isn’t a proper legal framework,” said Varadkar.

“This legal framework will set out the reasons according to which an employer could refuse remote working and also have an appeals mechanism that can be adjudicated independently through the workplace relations commission.”

However, McGrath said that it was not on the Government to dictate the terms of work contracts by providing a right to remote working, and sensible solutions would be reached between employers and employees.

“I don’t believe it is for Government to step in and dictate the terms and the arrangements of individual contracts of employment.

“I think sensible arrangements will be arrived at between employers and employees in individual cases.

“We will see a very different pattern of work from what we had before.”

Varadkar said yesterday that employers should facilitate home and hybrid working provided that the work is done.