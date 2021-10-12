#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Employees working at home will be allowed claim back 30% of their energy bills against tax

Currently those working at home can only claim 10% against their gas and electricity bills.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 2:50 PM
37 minutes ago 4,095 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5572136
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

EMPLOYEES WORKING AT home will be allowed to claim back 30% of their energy bills against their tax.

In his Budget 2022 speech, the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said many have experienced remote working during the pandemic, stating that it can become part of a better work/life balance. 

The government wants to facilitate and support remote work, he said, confirming that an income tax deduction amounting in 30% of the cost of vouched expenses for heat, electricity, and broadband. 

Donohoe said the measure will be formalised in the Finance Bill to be passed in the Dáil.

Tánaiste and business minister Leo Varadkar had previously flagged that workers could expect some kind of announcement today on how the government intends to promote remote working.

He said if someone is working from home, they incur costs, particularly utility costs. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Under the current rules, Revenue allows those working remotely to claim tax relief on the additional costs of working from home, including electricity and heat.

The rate you can currently claim is 10% of the total amount of utility bills against your taxes.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie