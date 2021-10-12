Employees working at home will be allowed claim back 30% of their energy bills against tax

EMPLOYEES WORKING AT home will be allowed to claim back 30% of their energy bills against their tax.

In his Budget 2022 speech, the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said many have experienced remote working during the pandemic, stating that it can become part of a better work/life balance.

The government wants to facilitate and support remote work, he said, confirming that an income tax deduction amounting in 30% of the cost of vouched expenses for heat, electricity, and broadband.

Donohoe said the measure will be formalised in the Finance Bill to be passed in the Dáil.

Tánaiste and business minister Leo Varadkar had previously flagged that workers could expect some kind of announcement today on how the government intends to promote remote working.

He said if someone is working from home, they incur costs, particularly utility costs.

Under the current rules, Revenue allows those working remotely to claim tax relief on the additional costs of working from home, including electricity and heat.

The rate you can currently claim is 10% of the total amount of utility bills against your taxes.