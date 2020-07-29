This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Removal of slave statues from outside Shelbourne Hotel 'under investigation' by Dublin City Council for potential planning breach

Four bronze statues depicting two Nubian princesses from the lower Nile and their slave girls holding torches were recently removed.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 12:22 PM
Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 12:22 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5162693

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said it is investigating the removal of four statues from outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin city centre as a potential breach of rules protecting listed buildings. 

Four bronze statues depicting two Nubian princesses from the lower Nile and their slave girls holding torches were recently removed from outside the historic hotel. 

The statues, which included two manacled slave women, stood on top of plinths outside the Shelbourne and were taken down on Monday following recent removals of statues abroad in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. 

In response to their removal, the Irish Georgian Society expressed concern saying the hotel required planning permission considering it is a protected structure. Any alterations to protected structures require Council approval, including planning permission. 

“Further to reports and in the interests of clarity, the IGS was not consulted about the removal of statues from The Shelbourne Hotel,” the Irish Georgian Society said yesterday. 

“Such works require planning permission which we believe was not sought. The IGS has contacted DCC Planning urging them to address the matter.”

Dublin City Council confirmed to TheJournal.ie that is “not aware of permission being granted to remove the statues concerned.

“The matter is under investigation by the Planning Enforcement Section and therefore no further comment can be made on the matter at this time,” said a spokesperson. 

The five-star Shelbourne Hotel has been situated on St Stephen’s Green since 1824 and underwent a €40 million renovation programme between 2005 and 2007 . The facade of the hotel was restored in 2015 and 2016. 

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe, meanwhile, said that instead of the statues being removed there should have been “a period of public consultation” about it. 

Cuffe later apologised saying: “As an urban planner I should know planning can suppress as well as liberate, my bad.”

Recent months have seen a number of controversial monuments removed worldwide, most notably those relating to the slave trade including the toppling of a statue depicting slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.  

The Shelbourne Hotel has been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

