#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 22 October 2021
Advertisement

Renato Gehlen sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of wife Anne Colomines

Statements were read out from members of the deceased’s family in court.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 22 Oct 2021, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 5,370 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5581762
Anne Colomines
Image: Facebook
Anne Colomines
Anne Colomines
Image: Facebook

RENATO GEHLEN HAS been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Anne Colomines, who was described today in court as a “beautiful, intelligent woman” who loved life and was looking forward to the future.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath sentenced Gehlen to the mandatory life term after hearing statements written by the deceased’s mother Danielle Gallard, sister Alexandra, father Jean Louis and other family members.

Anne Colomines’ mother Danielle, who was not able to travel in person from France, wrote that her life has lost meaning since her daughter’s death. She added: “Anne was my friend, my love, a beautiful, intelligent woman”.

The judge offered his condolences to the Colomines family, whose grief he said was made “all the more harrowing” by Gehlen’s attempt to say that Anne Colomines killed herself.

Gehlen (39), a Brazilian national, was convicted by unanimous jury verdict of murdering Anne Colomines (37) at the home they shared in Dorset Square, Gardiner Street Upper, Dublin 1 on October 25, 2017.

His trial heard that Ms Colomines had started seeing another man and told her husband she wanted a divorce.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He claimed that she stabbed herself four times, including a fatal injury that penetrated her heart and a 20cm long knife wound to her neck.

State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan told the trial it was “highly unlikely” that Ms Colomines stabbed herself. She also pointed out that there were defensive type injuries to her hands which are often seen when a person tries to block a knife attack.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie