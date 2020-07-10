Volvo and Renault recall certain cars after issues identified

A NUMBER OF cars from companies Volvo and Renault are being separately recalled after issues were identified, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said.

Renault is recalling certain Megane cars while Volvo is recalling a number of different models to fix separate issues found by each company.

Volvo is carrying out a voluntary recall of certain cars in these models: S80, S60, V70, XC70, S60CC, V60, XC60, V60CC, V40 and V40CC.

The cars affected were manufactured between November 2012 and February 2017. 892 cars in Ireland are impacted.

Volvo found that there is a risk for trapped air to remain in the cooling system after changing the engine coolant in these vehicles.

This may result in insufficient cooling of parts of the engine and, in rare circumstances, this could cause a fire in the engine bay.

Volvo will directly contact affected customers and advice them to contact their nearest dealer or authorised repairer.

Volvo can be contacted directly on 01 4631220 or through this online form.

Separately, Renault has identified an issue in certain Megane cars manufactured between September 2018 and May 2019.

A safety issue has been found in these cars with the fuel hose posing a risk of leaking.

This risk occurs in certain diesel Megane vehicles and affects 188 cars in Ireland.

Affected customers will be contacted directly by Renault and advised to make an appointment with their local authorised repairer.

Anyone who thinks their vehicle might be impacted can contact Renault on 1890 771 771 or by visiting the website.