This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Volvo and Renault recall certain cars after issues identified

A number of Volvo cars and some Renault Meganes are being recalled to fix issues.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 10 Jul 2020, 3:44 PM
40 minutes ago 3,154 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147004
Image: Shutterstock/Standret
Image: Shutterstock/Standret

A NUMBER OF cars from companies Volvo and Renault are being separately recalled after issues were identified, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said.  

Renault is recalling certain Megane cars while Volvo is recalling a number of different models to fix separate issues found by each company.  

Volvo is carrying out a voluntary recall of certain cars in these models: S80, S60, V70, XC70, S60CC, V60, XC60, V60CC, V40 and V40CC.

The cars affected were manufactured between November 2012 and February 2017. 892 cars in Ireland are impacted. 

Volvo found that there is a risk for trapped air to remain in the cooling system after changing the engine coolant in these vehicles. 

This may result in insufficient cooling of parts of the engine and, in rare circumstances, this could cause a fire in the engine bay. 

Volvo will directly contact affected customers and advice them to contact their nearest dealer or authorised repairer.  

Volvo can be contacted directly on 01 4631220 or through this online form

Separately, Renault has identified an issue in certain Megane cars manufactured between September 2018 and May 2019.

A safety issue has been found in these cars with the fuel hose posing a risk of leaking. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This risk occurs in certain diesel Megane vehicles and affects 188 cars in Ireland. 

Affected customers will be contacted directly by Renault and advised to make an appointment with their local authorised repairer.

Anyone who thinks their vehicle might be impacted can contact Renault on 1890 771 771 or by visiting the website.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie