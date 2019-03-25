Poll: Will Ireland generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS committed to raising the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30% now to 70% by 2030.

Minister for Communications and Climate Action Richard Bruton said new legislation will have to be introduced to deal with the move.

“It will mean that we will have to look beyond onshore wind and we will have to prepare now for a significant offshore wind capacity in our system,” Bruton said at the weekend.

Ireland has missed targets in the past and our performance in taking action against climate change was ranked the worst in Europe in a report published in December.

The Climate Change Performance Index ranked Ireland 48th out of 56 countries, with a score of 40.84, far below the EU average of 60.65.

Poll: Do you think Ireland will generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030?

