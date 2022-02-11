#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

Reaching 80% renewable target depends on 'offshore wind technologies', Taoiseach tells summit

Micheál Martin joined other leaders at the One Ocean summit in France this morning.

By Lauren Boland Friday 11 Feb 2022, 2:25 PM
53 minutes ago 937 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680721
Leaders at the One Ocean Summit in France
Image: PA
Leaders at the One Ocean Summit in France
Leaders at the One Ocean Summit in France
Image: PA

REACHING IRELAND’S TARGET for generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources will depend on developing “offshore wind technologies”, the Taoiseach told an international ocean summit today.

A group of world leaders met in Brest on France’s Atlantic coast this morning for a three-day One Ocean summit.

Discussions focused on how to protect oceans from threats such as overfishing and plastic pollution, as well as the links between oceans and climate change.

Speaking at the summit, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “right now Ireland consumes electricity that’s up to 43% generated by renewables”.

“Our target to 2030 is to get to 80% and that will be dependent on the offshore wind technologies from now to then,” the Taoiseach said.

The 2021 Climate Action Plan increased the target for the proportion of electricity that must come from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

A target set two years previously for 70% of electricity to be generated from renewable sources was raised to “up to 80%” by 2030.  

“We have moved quickly to create a new legislative framework around a streamlined permitting system in terms of consents and so forth. That legislation has passed,” he said.

“We’re creating a new regulatory agency to govern the development of offshore wind and renewables, five gigawatts to 2030 but excessively beyond that then for post-2030 so that we get into a stage where we will be exporting energy.

“We are developing interconnection, we will soon have interconnection with France and with Wales and we see that as our future to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

He alluded to recent discussions on how the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine highlight much of Europe’s dependence on Russia for gas.

Though Ireland does not rely on Russia for gas, a disruption elsewhere in the EU could raise prices here.

Related Read

01.02.22 Oireachtas climate committee votes in favour of approving proposed carbon budgets

“If we look at the geopolitical situation at the moment, part of our vulnerability, and certainly from an Irish perspective, is our dependence on imported fossil fuels,” Martin said.

“Our way out of that dependence is the development of offshore wind,” he said, adding “green hydrogen and greater storage capacity as well”.

So we see the sea as offering us key solutions to deal with the wider challenge, of course, of climate change.”

Oceans cover more than 70% of the planet’s surface. 

In his opening speech, French President Emmanuel Macron said that “today, we are going to make commitments” and that he was “convinced they are going to help strengthen helpful actions”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was among in-person attendees at the event, along with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, which is set to host the COP27 climate summit in November.

US special envoy for climate John Kerry and several other African and European leaders attended the event in person, while others participated through video messages.

Kerry said “the urgency of the plight within which we all find ourselves” deserves attention.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said there are “large-scale, extraordinary operations that go on every single day at sea that are indistinguishable from major criminal enterprises on land”.

“They use appalling practices of labour, money laundering and fraud to destroy the good efforts of fisher people around the world who are trying to live by the rules.”

In a joint statement today, the US and France recognised “the transboundary aspects of plastic pollution and the importance of curbing it at its source”.

The statement said the countries support launching negotiations at the upcoming UN Environment Assembly to reach a global agreement addressing the issue.

With reporting by PA

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie